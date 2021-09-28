WINCHESTER — A Stephenson man will serve up to a year for leading police on a high-speed chase last year.
In a plea bargain in Frederick Circuit Court on Tuesday, Michael Ray Wilson pleaded guilty to eluding police and reckless driving. He was sentenced to 5½ years with 4½ years suspended. Driving after being declared a habitual offender and receiving stolen property charges were dropped.
The chase began around 9 a.m. on Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11) near Brucetown Road on Dec. 11 over a stolen license plate, according to the criminal complaint of Deputy Eric C. White of the Frederick county Sheriff’s Office. When he detected the stolen plate, White activated his lights and siren, but Wilson fled and passed vehicles while driving north in the southbound lanes.
Wilson was arrested in West Virgina by West Virginia State Police, after parking the car in a driveway and running away, according to Andrew M. Robbins, deputy county commonwealth's attorney. He told Judge William Warner Eldridge IV that Wilson drove up to 100 mph before being caught.
In unrelated charges, Wilson pleaded guilty to two counts of methamphetamine distribution for dealing small amounts of meth to a police informant with the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force on May 2, 2019, and June 6, 2019. He was sentenced to 10 years with all but 19 months suspended on the meth charges.
Wilson, 45, of the 2600 block of Martinsburg Pike, received the high end of state sentencing guidelines, which included all of the charges. They recommended a minimum of 13 months, a midpoint of 27 months and a maximum of 31 months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.