{child_flags:agate}East Rockingham-Turner Ashby Boxscore
Turner Ashby;7;0;0;14—21
East Rockingham;0;7;0;0—7
First Quarter
TA — Eppard 36 INT return (Spirollari kick), 9:42
Second Quarter
ER — Joyner 12 pass from Frye (Cortez kick), 9:01
Fourth Quarter
TA — Shickel 49 run (Spirollari kick), 7:21
TA — Shickel 53 run (Spirollari kick), 2:22
