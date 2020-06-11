WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University has removed the name of the late U.S. Sen. Harry F. Byrd Jr. from its business school following a petition and online public forum denouncing Byrd’s support of school segregation in Virginia in the 1950s when he was a state senator.
The university’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously Wednesday to remove Byrd’s name, effective immediately, the university announced late Wednesday afternoon. The business school was named for Byrd in 1984. Moving forward, the business school will not carrying an individual’s name.
Byrd, a Winchester native, died in 2013 at his home here. He was 98. Byrd served in the state Senate from 1948-65 and the U.S. Senate from 1965-83. As a state senator, he supported “massive resistance,” which was Virginia’s opposition to public school desegregation that led to some schools closing for a time rather than racially integrating. The U.S. Supreme Court outlawed public school segregation in 1954, declaring segregated schools inherently unequal. Byrd’s father, Harry F. Byrd Sr., a U.S. senator representing Virginia, also supported massive resistance. In a 1982 interview with The Washington Post, the younger Byrd said that massive resistance helped prevent violence when Virginia’s schools integrated, though he added that he “personally hated” to see students without schools. In 2016, the elder Byrd’s name was removed from an Henrico County middle school.
“The board and I understand that we cannot be an institution that serves all students equitably when our business school still holds the name of an individual who denied full integration of schools,” SU President Tracy Fitzsimmons said in a statement. “... It is during this time in our national history, in which black individuals continue to experience daily and systemic acts of racism, that we must stand up and act swiftly in order to move forward to a more fair and equitable future.”
Removing Byrd’s name from the business school comes in the wake of racial justice protests around the world over the killing of George Floyd, a black man, by a white police officer in Minneapolis on May 25. Since then, there have been renewed calls to strip names from buildings and take down monuments with racist ties. In Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam has ordered the removal of a towering monument to Confederate Civil War Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond. While Byrd was a U.S. senator, he sponsored a bill seeking to restore U.S. citizenship to the Virginia-born Lee, according to The Washington Post.
As of Wednesday, more than 2,500 people had signed an online petition on Change.org asking SU to change the name of its business school. The petition was started June 3 by SU Master’s of Business Administration student Cameron Graves.
On Wednesday morning, prior to the board’s vote, the university held a 90-minute online public forum on the teleconference app Zoom to get feedback on the business school’s name. More than 20 people, including SU students, alumni and faculty, shared their thoughts. Most who spoke supported the name change and said they signed the petition.
But Lynette Embree, a lifelong Winchester resident with two degrees from the university, said she didn’t support renaming the business school. She said that if the university renames the business school, it should rename its other buildings, too.
“Back in the 1960s Harry Byrd did what he thought was best,” Embree said.
“I think that if someone walks into building and you’re offended by that, you’re giving credence to something that doesn’t exist. A building is a building. It cannot hurt you unless you give it that power,” Embree said.
In a pre-recorded video that was part of the forum, Graves explained why he created the petition. He said he completed his undergraduate studies at SU and “loved it,” but the university would be better if Byrd’s name was removed from the business school.
“I think that having a building, a school, that has a lot of African Americans in it named after someone who enacted policies that hurt African Americans that he went so as far as to break the law and to hurt white people as well just to make sure African Americans were not afforded the same education as white people, I think that that is awful,” Graves said. “I think that’s horrendous. I think the last thing that Shenandoah University should be doing is honoring a guy like that.”
Graves told The Star after the forum that there have been previous petitions and calls for the university to change the name of its business school, including after the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville in 2017.
Sarah Downs, a student of color at SU, said during the forum that she has attended classes in the Byrd Business School. While it usually didn’t bother her, there were days she’d go to class and feel like her voice wasn’t being heard.
“When I walk into that building I think like I belong at Shenandoah, Shenandoah is my place, but then again sometimes it’s hard to quantify when we have a building on campus that’s named after someone who championed the massive resistance,” Downs said.
Mitch Moore, SU’s senior vice president, said during the forum that in 1982 former SU President Jim Davis wanted to create a business school. The board approved a $1.5 million, 10,000-square-foot building to house it.
“President Davis understood that naming the school of business with a well-known name would bring recognition to the proposed school of business as well as help raise the necessary money to build the new building,” Moore said.
In addition to being a politician, Byrd was a newspaperman, serving as editor and publisher of The Winchester Star for a period of time. The Byrd family sold The Winchester Star and its other newspaper holdings in 2018.
In the fall of 1983, Byrd was a guest lecturer at SU, discussing matters of fiscal policy. That’s when Davis, along with a few SU board members, approached Byrd about naming the business school for him.
“The senator reluctantly agreed after a full discussion about his record of public service, including his support as a Virginia state senator of massive resistance in the 1950s and his record in the U.S. Senate of being an outspoken fiscal conservative in the 1970s,” Moore said.
In 1984, the board voted to name the business school in Byrd’s honor. Although a donation from Byrd was not tied to the naming of the school, he made significant financial contributions to the university over the years, Moore confirmed.
Astrid Sheil, dean of the business school, thanked those who shared their thoughts during the forum.
She said she was aware that when former Byrd Business School Dean Miles Davis, who is black, visited Byrd, he told Davis he was thrilled that SU had hired a dean of color for the school. Byrd also told Davis that he was sorry and wrong for his support of massive resistance.
“Now that doesn’t change anything, but you may not know that was his feeling,” Sheil said. “I’m hearing everybody just so clearly and feeling the agony of this and I get it.”
She added that the Byrd family has been actively involved with SU, supporting several scholarships at the university.
“The sins of the father, that’s one thing, but the family that is here has supported this school in so many ways,” Sheil said.
Bernadine Dykes, an associate professor of management at SU, said while she appreciated hearing about Byrd’s apology, “an apology is not a green light to maintain the status quo.”
Fitzsimmons did not participate in the forum, but she wrote in an Open Forum published August 2013 in The Winchester Star after Byrd’s death that the two were friends. “While some have commented on the senator’s political and social stances of decades ago, he would have been the first to admit that some opinions evolve with time, reading, and deep consideration,” she wrote.
But removing Byrd’s name from the business school is an “important milestone” and one of several steps the university is taking against racism, the release stated.
“This decision today about the business school is reflective of our commitment to continuing efforts toward racial justice and equality for all,” Rob Frogale, chairman of the university’s Board of Trustees, said in the release.
Two members of the Byrd family were contacted about the decision, but they did not offer comment.
(2) comments
In the same 2013 Open Forum Dr. Fitzsimmons wrote:
“We at Shenandoah are indebted to Sen. Byrd and the Byrd family for years of support, counsel, and friendship. The senator’s contributions to the university are innumerable, as he and his father were among those instrumental in bringing Shenandoah to Winchester more than 50 years ago. The senator’s 30 years of service on our board of trustees, coupled with his academic and political insight, provided a unique perspective to our university community.
The senator we knew was a role model of lifelong learning. There was never a day I visited the senator that he hadn’t read multiple newspapers that morning and wasn’t eager to discuss the events of the day. We are honored to carry the legacy of his name through Shenandoah University’s Harry F. Byrd Jr. School of Business, and students throughout the commonwealth will continue to benefit from the many scholarships that bear his name.” She then goes on to say: “ For generations to come, we will remember Sen. Byrd’s legacy — not only his tradition of fiscal conservatism and unquestioned integrity, but the simple truth that, in the end, he was a great human being.”
In the July 30, 2013 edition of the star, in the article announcing Sen. Byrd’s death You will find the following: “For generations to come,” SU President Tracy Fitzsimmons said, “there will be students at Shenandoah University who will know his name and the great things he did because our business school carries his name and we talk about him.
“The senator and his family are an important part of the SU community and always will be.”
Good decision. Now, where is the petition to remove that Confederate soldier statue on the Winchester mall? It must go too.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.