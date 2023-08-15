While all Frederick County Public Schools started the 2023-24 school year on Tuesday, Indian Hollow Elementary School showed up wearing a new outfit, so to speak.
The 35-year-old building on North Hayfield Road has shed its old interior design and Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) system by way of a $12 million renovation. Improvements include new paint, a new ceiling and solar tubes, which invite sunlight inside and help eliminate the need for artificial light.
“Our building looks bright and beautiful,” said Indian Hollow Principal Shawn Muir. “... When you walk in there, it feels super positive.”
Renovations at Indian Hollow began last summer, and Frederick County officials held a ribbon cutting last week to mark completion of the project’s first phase. Construction is expected to be finished by December. A ribbon cutting also was held last week to show off the first phase of an approximately $72 million renovation at James Wood High School on Apple Pie Ridge Road. The James Wood project is slated to be completed in 2025-26.
Jared Neal, who has taught physical education at Indian Hollow for 23 years, said the updated HVAC system is particularly exciting for him because it means a motor will no longer be running in the gym, which makes the space a lot quieter.
“Our kids are special, and it’s about time they got something, a little upgrade,” he said.
As students stepped off the buses, they flocked to Neal for fist bumps, hugs and words of encouragement for the new school year.
“I’m the PE teacher. We make everything fun here,” Neal said with a smile.
Though the summer heat persisted, the overall energy made it clear that back to school season was officially in bloom. Students sported colorful backpacks and carefully curated outfits. Some wore enthusiastic smiles, and others looked a little bit nervous. Beaming school staff lined Indian Hollow’s entrance, and music played inside to welcome the kids who will call the building home until next summer.
School staff who greeted students also made sure to encourage them to head to the cafeteria to get free breakfast once inside.
Indian Hollow is one of nine Frederick County schools that qualifies for the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), which allows them to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students with no application required. The division has 19 schools.
“We’re excited about that because you know how important breakfast is, and lunch, and then they’re ready to learn,” said Muir.
FCPS Superintendent George Hummer, who greeted students and parents in the drop off line, was excited to get his first full school year with the division underway.
“I couldn’t sleep last night because I was ready to get the school year started,” he said. “...Once those kids get off the bus, it’s ready to go and ready to hit the ground running, and ready to provide them with the resources and supports they need to be successful and meet their goals.”
Kristen Strubinger, an Indian Hollow mom, snapped first day of school photos before sending her two children inside. While she said she was sad to see them go, she’s looking forward to seeing what the new school year has to offer.
“They’re in good hands. I’m really excited for them. ... I love my summers with them, but I’m happy that they are getting a good education,” she said.
