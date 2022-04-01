Emerson Fusco
Handley — Junior
Led the area in scoring (14.6) and assists (3.7) per game. Also grabbed 5.9 rebounds per game. Named Class 4 Northwestern District Player of the Year and was a First Team selection in Region 4C.
Cody Crittenden
Sherando — Senior
Led the district champion Warriors with a 10.6 scoring average, 6.1 rebounds and 0.8 blocks while shooting 50.3 percent from the floor. Class 4 Northwestern District Second Team selection.
Tyler Seminaro
Millbrook — Junior
Second in the area with a 13.4 scoring average. Also averaged 2.3 assists and 1.6 steals. Selected to the Class 4 Northwestern District First Team and the All-Region 4C Second Team.
Tavon Long
Handley — Senior
Led the area with 2.7 steals per game. Also averaged 10.0 points and 5.9 rebounds. Selected to the Class 4 Northwestern District First Team and the All-Region 4C Second Team.
Detric Brown
Millbrook — Junior
Averaged 8.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 points and 1.5 steals. Selected to the First Team in the Class 4 Northwestern District and Region 4C.
Luke Lyman
Clarke County — Senior
Only player in the area to average a double-double for the season. Led area in rebounding with 10.1 per game. Was fourth in the area with an 11.9 scoring average.
