Nathan Thomas
Handley — Senior
Winchester Star Player of the Year captured the Class 4 Northwestern District singles title and teamed with Ty Dickson to win the doubles crown. Had a season mark of 17-3 in singles and 14-4 in doubles.
Tommy Reese
Sherando — Senior
Upset top-seeded Jackson Craig of Kettle Run in the Class 4 Northwestern District singles semifinals and placed second. Was also a district doubles semifinalist with Greyson Foltz.
Josh Borromeo
James Wood — Senior
Only player to beat Handley’s Nathan Thomas in Class 4 Northwestern District play, doing so twice. Was a district tournament semifinalist in singles and doubles.
Ty Dickson
Handley — Junior
Recorded a 13-4 record at No. 2 singles for the Judges and had a record of 15-3 in doubles. Teamed with Nathan Thomas to capture the Class 4 Northwe4stern Dictrict doubles title.
Jack Boye
Handley — Sophomore
Playing at No. 3 singles, Boye went 14-3 for the Class 4 Northwestern District champions. He also played team matches at No. 1 doubles, recording a 12-2 mark.
Ryan Stevens
James Wood — Senior
Played at No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles for the Colonels, who finished runner-up to Handley in the Class 4 Northwestern District regular season and tournament. A district doubles semifinalist with Josh Borromeo.
Linus Pritchard
Clarke County — Senior
No. 1 singles and doubles player for Clarke County (11-6), which was runner-up in Region 2B and advanced to the Class 2 quarterfinals for the first time. Was a Region 2B semifinalist in singles.
