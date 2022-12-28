Gavyn Blye
Sherando — Sr.
All-Purpose
Caught 50 passes for 918 yards and eight TDs, while rushing for 520 yards and 13 scores. Was a First Team All-Region 4C and First Team All-Class 4 Northwestern District selection.
Detric Brown
Millbrook — Sr.
Quarterback
In the Pioneers’ new single wing, he rushed for 791 yards and 19 TDs, while passing for 1068 yards and 4 scores. Was an Honorable Mention Class 4 Northwestern District selection.
Jason Foster
Sherando — So.
Running back
1,124 yards rushing, while averaging 6.0 yards per carry and scoring 16 TDs. Was a First Team All-Region 4C and First Team All-Class 4 Northwestern District pick.
Tyson Mallory
Millbrook — Jr.
Running back
Rushed for an area-best 1,447 yards, averaging 6.9 yards per carry and scoring 14 TDs. Was a Second Team Class 4 Northwestern District selection.
Kyler Darlington
Clarke County — Sr.
Running back
Despite missing action with injuries, he was third in the area with 905 yards, with a 6.6 average per carry and 13 TDs. Was a First Team All-Bull Run selection and a Second Team All-Region 2B pick.
AJ Santiago
Sherando — Sr.
Wide receiver
Led the area with 1,113 receiving yards and 12 touchdown catches. Had 48 receptions. Was a First Team All-Region 4C and First Team All-Class 4 Northwestern District selection.
Breylon Miller
Handley — So.
Tight End
Averaged 22 yards on his 17 catches and scored five touchdowns. Was a Second Team All-Class 4 Northwestern District pick.
Jack Thompson
James Wood — Jr.
Center
Helped the Colonels average more than 273 yards of offense per game Was a Second Team All-Class 4 Northwestern District selection.
Ethan Gonzalez
Sherando — Jr.
Offensive Line
Helped the Warriors rack up an area-best 387.6 yards per game of total offense. Was a First Team All-Class 4 Northwestern District selection and a Second Team All-Region 4C pick.
Markell Harrison
Millbrook, Sr.
Offensive Line
Helped the Pioneers rack up an area-best 2,639 yards on the ground. Was a First Team All-Class 4 Northwestern District selection and a Second Team All-Region 4C pick.
Alofi Sake
Clarke County — Jr.
Offensive Line
Helped the Eagles pile up 2,175 yards on the ground. Was a First Team All-Bull Run selection and a Second Team All-Region 2B pick.
Charlie Clawson
Sherando — Sr.
Offensive Line
Helped the Warriors average an area-best 37.3 points per game. Was a Second Team All-Class 4 Northwestern District selection.
Emerson Fusco
Handley — Sr.
All-Purpose
Rushed for a team-best 774 yards and 11 touchdowns. Also caught 14 passes, with four going for scores. Was a First Team All-Class 4 Northwestern District selection and a Second Team All-Region 4C pick at running back.
Lane Overbaugh
James Wood — Jr.
Kickoff Returner
Averaged 23.5 yards on his 13 returns. Was a First Team All-Class 4 Northwestern District selection and a Second Team All-Region 4C pick.
Chris LeBlanc
Clarke County — Sr.
Placekicker
Was good on 2 of 4 field goals and 29 of 33 PATs. Was a First Team All-Bull Run selection and a Second Team All-Region 2B pick.
