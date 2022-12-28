Gavyn Blye

Sherando — Sr.

All-Purpose

Caught 50 passes for 918 yards and eight TDs, while rushing for 520 yards and 13 scores. Was a First Team All-Region 4C and First Team All-Class 4 Northwestern District selection.

Detric Brown

Millbrook — Sr.

Quarterback

In the Pioneers’ new single wing, he rushed for 791 yards and 19 TDs, while passing for 1068 yards and 4 scores. Was an Honorable Mention Class 4 Northwestern District selection.

Jason Foster

Sherando — So.

Running back

1,124 yards rushing, while averaging 6.0 yards per carry and scoring 16 TDs. Was a First Team All-Region 4C and First Team All-Class 4 Northwestern District pick.

Tyson Mallory

Millbrook — Jr.

Running back

Rushed for an area-best 1,447 yards, averaging 6.9 yards per carry and scoring 14 TDs. Was a Second Team Class 4 Northwestern District selection.

Kyler Darlington

Clarke County — Sr.

Running back

Despite missing action with injuries, he was third in the area with 905 yards, with a 6.6 average per carry and 13 TDs. Was a First Team All-Bull Run selection and a Second Team All-Region 2B pick.

AJ Santiago

Sherando — Sr.

Wide receiver

Led the area with 1,113 receiving yards and 12 touchdown catches. Had 48 receptions. Was a First Team All-Region 4C and First Team All-Class 4 Northwestern District selection.

Breylon Miller

Handley — So.

Tight End

Averaged 22 yards on his 17 catches and scored five touchdowns. Was a Second Team All-Class 4 Northwestern District pick.

Jack Thompson

James Wood — Jr.

Center

Helped the Colonels average more than 273 yards of offense per game Was a Second Team All-Class 4 Northwestern District selection.

Ethan Gonzalez

Sherando — Jr.

Offensive Line

Helped the Warriors rack up an area-best 387.6 yards per game of total offense. Was a First Team All-Class 4 Northwestern District selection and a Second Team All-Region 4C pick.

Markell Harrison

Millbrook, Sr.

Offensive Line

Helped the Pioneers rack up an area-best 2,639 yards on the ground. Was a First Team All-Class 4 Northwestern District selection and a Second Team All-Region 4C pick.

Alofi Sake

Clarke County — Jr.

Offensive Line

Helped the Eagles pile up 2,175 yards on the ground. Was a First Team All-Bull Run selection and a Second Team All-Region 2B pick.

Charlie Clawson

Sherando — Sr.

Offensive Line

Helped the Warriors average an area-best 37.3 points per game. Was a Second Team All-Class 4 Northwestern District selection.{

Emerson Fusco

Handley — Sr.

All-Purpose

Rushed for a team-best 774 yards and 11 touchdowns. Also caught 14 passes, with four going for scores. Was a First Team All-Class 4 Northwestern District selection and a Second Team All-Region 4C pick at running back.

Lane Overbaugh

James Wood — Jr.

Kickoff Returner

Averaged 23.5 yards on his 13 returns. Was a First Team All-Class 4 Northwestern District selection and a Second Team All-Region 4C pick.

Chris LeBlanc

Clarke County — Sr.

Placekicker

{Was good on 2 of 4 field goals and 29 of 33 PATs. Was a First Team All-Bull Run selection and a Second Team All-Region 2B pick.

