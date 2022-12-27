DL: Matthew Tapscott, Clarke County, Jr.

DL: Charlie Clawson, Sherando, Sr.

DL: Ezra Doyle-Naegeli, Millbrook, So.

DL: Trey Kremer, Sherando, Sr.

LB: Matt Dueweke, James Wood, Sr.

LB: Tyler Sansom, Clarke County, Sr.

LB: Brayden Giza, Millbrook, Sr.

LB: Ryan Whitmore, Handley, Sr.

DB: Detric Brown, Millbrook, Sr.

DB: Emerson Fusco, Handley, Sr.

DB: Matt Sipe, Clarke County, Sr.

DB: Jacob Burns, Millbrook, Sr.

P: Hunter Barnhart, James Wood, Sr.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.