DL: Matthew Tapscott, Clarke County, Jr.
DL: Charlie Clawson, Sherando, Sr.
DL: Ezra Doyle-Naegeli, Millbrook, So.
DL: Trey Kremer, Sherando, Sr.
LB: Matt Dueweke, James Wood, Sr.
LB: Tyler Sansom, Clarke County, Sr.
LB: Brayden Giza, Millbrook, Sr.
LB: Ryan Whitmore, Handley, Sr.
DB: Detric Brown, Millbrook, Sr.
DB: Emerson Fusco, Handley, Sr.
DB: Matt Sipe, Clarke County, Sr.
DB: Jacob Burns, Millbrook, Sr.
P: Hunter Barnhart, James Wood, Sr.
