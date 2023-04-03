Brynna Nesselrodt
James Wood — Senior
Guard
Winchester Star Player of Year led the area with a 20.9 scoring average and 78 percent shooting from the foul line. Also had 6.9 rebounds per game and shot 41 percent from 3-point range. Class 4 Northwestern District Player of Year and Region 4C First Team. To play at Shenandoah University.
Alainah McKavish
Clarke County — Freshman
Guard/Forward
Led the Class 2 state champion Eagles and was fifth in the area with a 14.1 scoring average. Also had 6.5 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game while shooting 48.7 percent from floor. First Team Class 2 All-State, All-Region 2B and All-Bull Run District.
Hannah Stephanites
Millbrook — Senior
Guard
Tied for second in the area with a 14.9 scoring average. Averaged 3.4 steals and 2.3 assists while shooting 72.2 percent from the foul line and 40.3 percent from 3-point range. First Team All-Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District.
Aliza Murray
Sherando — Freshman
Guard
Tied for second in the area with a 14.9 scoring average and was second in the area with 61 made 3-pointers. Averaged 2.5 assists for Class 4 Northwestern District Tournament champions. First Team All-Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District.
Jaliah Jackson
Millbrook — Sophomore
Center
Averaged a double-double with 11.9 points and 12.0 rebounds per game and led the area with 3.8 steals per game. Shot 46.5 percent from field. First Team All-Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District.
Grace Burke
Sherando — Senior
Guard
Led the area with 92 made 3-pointers, 31 more than the No. 2 finisher. Fourth in the area with a 14.2 scoring average and also had 2.5 assists per game. First Team All-Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District.
Keira Rohrbaugh
Clarke County — Senior
Forward
Averaged 8.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game while playing excellent defense for the Class 2 state champions. Second Team All-State, First Team All-Region 2B and Bull Run District. To play at Mary Washington.
Jaiden Polston
Sherando — Senior
Guard/Forward
Led the area in field goal percentage at 50.3 percent. Averaged 10.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.1 steals and 2.3 assists per game. Fist Team Class 4 Northwestern District, Second Team All-Region 4C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.