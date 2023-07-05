Madison Edwards
Clarke County — Senior
Shortstop
Winchester Star Player of the Year led the area in batting average (.603) and on-base percentage (.659), while belting six homers and stealing 13 bases. Named Second Team All-State, First Team All-Region 2B and All-Bull Run District. To play at Division I James Madison.
Jenna Shull
James Wood — Junior
Pitcher
The transfer from Handley went 11-1 with a 3.57 ERA and was third in the area with 93 strikeouts for the state quarterfinalists. Also hit .371 at the plate with 23 RBIs. Was an All-Region 4C and All-Class 4 Northwestern District First Team selection and a Second Team All-State pick.
Lily Wray
Sherando — Freshman
Pitcher
Led the area with 13 wins and was second with 143 strikeouts, while recording a 2.63 ERA. At the plate, batted .388 with 25 RBIs. Was an All-Region 4C and All-Class 4 Northwestern District First Team selection.
Anna Hornbaker
Clarke County — Junior
Pitcher
Led the area with 12 wins and a whopping 211 strikeouts. Was fourth in the area with a .486 batting average and .549 on-base percentage, while driving in 21 runs. Named First Team All-Region 2B and All-Bull Run District.
Sydney Orndorff
James Wood — Senior
Catcher
Led the area with 40 RBIs and was tied for second with six homers, while batting .477 for the district and region champs. Was an All-Region 4C and All-Class 4 Northwestern District First Team selection and a Second Team All-State pick.
Aliza Judd
James Wood — Sophomore
First base
Hit .424 and had a .513 on-base percentage for the Region 4C champs. Was a Second Team All-Class 4 Northwestern District selection.
Izzy McKee
James Wood — Senior
Second base
Led the area with seven home runs, while hitting .453 with 35 RBIs and a .520 on-base percentage. Was an All-Region 4C and All-Class 4 Northwestern District First Team selection and a Second Team All-State pick.
Kendra Chunta
Sherando — Sophomore
Third Base
Hit .300 and scored 29 runs, with 11 steals and 15 RBIs for the Region 4C semifinalists. Was a Second Team All-Class 4 Northwestern District selection.
Cadence Rieg
James Wood — Junior
Outfield
Led the Colonels and was second in the area with a .536 batting average and .608 on-base percentage. Drove in 28 runs, scored 37 and swiped 14 bases. On the mound, she went 10-2 with a 3.50 ERA. Class 4 Northwestern District Player of the Year, the Region 4C Co-Player of the Year and a Second Team All-State pick.
Abby Vadnais
Sherando — Junior
Outfield
Led the area for the second straight season with 25 stolen bases, while hitting .390 with 35 runs and 19 RBIs. Was an All-Region 4C and All-Class 4 Northwestern District First Team selection.
Ellie Johnson
James Wood — Senior
Outfield
Hit .431 with 19 RBIs, while scoring 28 runs. Had a .488 on-base percentage. In the circle, she was 1-0 with a 1.75 ERA and a save. Was a All-Class 4 Northwestern District First Team selection and a All-Region 4C Second Team pick.
Madison Harris
Sherando — Senior
Utility
Warriors’ shortstop had a stellar season at the plate with a .506 batting average, scored an area-best 43 runs, was second with 39 RBIs and 19 steals and third with a .586 on-base percentage. Was an All-Region 4C and All-Class 4 Northwestern District First Team selection.
Skyla Compton
James Wood — Junior
Utility
Had a .461 batting average and led the Colonels and was second in the area by scoring 38 runs. Had a .518 on-base percentage for the state quarterfinalists. Was a Second Team All-Class 4 Northwestern District selection.
Emily Jeffries
Millbrook — Senior
Utility
Millbrook pitcher hit a team-best .403, driving in 22 runs and scoring 17 with a .457 on-base percentage. Won five games in the circle with 59 strikeouts. Was a Second Team All-Class 4 Northwestern District selection.
