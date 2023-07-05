C — Kayla Grum, Sherando, So.

1B — Emma Martin, Millbrook, Fr.

IF — Sadie Kittoe, James Wood, Sr.

IF — Laura Hogan, Handley, Sr.

IF — Alexis McFarland, Millbrook, Jr.

IF — Brynnen Williams, James Wood, Fr.

IF — Allie Simmons, Millbrook, So.

OF — Anna Borst, Sherando, Jr.

OF — Courtney Paskel, Clarke Co., So.

OF — Grrace Badnek, Millbrook, Sr.

U — Hailey Courtney, Millbrook, So.

U — Jaeda Long, Sherando, Sr.

U — Santanna Puller, Sherando, Jr.

