C — Kayla Grum, Sherando, So.
1B — Emma Martin, Millbrook, Fr.
IF — Sadie Kittoe, James Wood, Sr.
IF — Laura Hogan, Handley, Sr.
IF — Alexis McFarland, Millbrook, Jr.
IF — Brynnen Williams, James Wood, Fr.
IF — Allie Simmons, Millbrook, So.
OF — Anna Borst, Sherando, Jr.
OF — Courtney Paskel, Clarke Co., So.
OF — Grrace Badnek, Millbrook, Sr.
U — Hailey Courtney, Millbrook, So.
U — Jaeda Long, Sherando, Sr.
U — Santanna Puller, Sherando, Jr.
