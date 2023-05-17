Former Clarke County High School standout Abby Peace continued her monster season and joined with two other local players to help WVU Potomac State capture the Region 20 softball ztitle last weekend.
Peace won all three games last weekend to improve to 22-0 on the season. She tossed a pair of one-hitters with 12 strikeouts in each as the Cantamounts won 8-0 against Hagerstown Community College and 9-0 against Chesapeake College. She homered twice and drove in three runs in the opener and had a double and two RBIs in the second game.
In the championship game, Peace allowed five hits and three runs with 11 strikeouts in a 12-3 triumph over Hagerstown. For the season, the freshman has a 1.11 ERA with 259 strikeouts and two saves. At the plate, she his hitting .358 with 18 homers and 60 RBIs.
Former James Wood High School standout Jenna Burkhamer had hits in each game as the designated player. Burkhamer went 2-3 and scored a pair of runs in the title game. She also went 1-2 with a walk in each of the first two games. For the season, the sophomore is hitting .333 with two homers, 28 runs, 19 RBIs and four stolen bases. As a pitcher, Burkhamer is 15-2 with a 2.10 ERA and 53 strikeouts.
Former Sherando standout Meghan Harris played right field last weekend. In her lone at-bat, she walked. For the season, the freshman is hitting .357 with one homer, 21 runs, 12 RBIs and two stolen bases.
Potomac State (41-3) has qualified for the NJCAA Division II World Series, which will start on Tuesday. The pairings for the event will be announced on Friday.
