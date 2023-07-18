CULPEPER — Carter Rasmussen allowed just two hits over eight shutout innings as the Cavaliers blanked the Winchester Royals 3-0 in Valley Baseball League action on Tuesday.
Rasmussen struck out eight and walked two in shutting down the one of the top offenses in the league. Winchester (21-15) loaded the bases with one out in the eighth, but Rasmussen got out of the jam on a strikeout and a groundout.
Winchester starter Adiel Melendez also had an outstanding outing, except for one inning. Culpeper got four hits of its five hits, all for extra bases, in a three-run fourth. With two outs, David Coppedge, Reese Beheler and Keith Savoy each smacked doubles as the Cavaliers took a 2-0 lead. Jackson Rusiecki followed with a triple to make it 3-0.
Melendez allowed just those four hits in six innings. He struck out 10 and walked just one. Chris Montone pitched two scoreless innings of relief.
Jack Hay had a hit and walked twice for the Royals. Chris Schioeller added a double.
Tyler Legere walked two batters in the top of the ninth, but held on to get the save for the Cavaliers (19-17).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.