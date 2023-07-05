WINCHESTER — Adiel Melendez tossed six shutout innings and the Winchester Royals erupted for eight runs in the bottom of the fifth to roll to an 11-1 triumph over Front Royal in a Valley Baseball League clash that ended after seven innings on Wednesday night.
Melendez (2-1) allowed three hits, did not walk a batter and struck out seven as he lowered his season ERA to 1.77.
Leading 1-0, the Royals exploded in the fifth to take control of the contest. Winchester had just three hits in the inning, but took advantage of six walks, two hit batters and two wild pitches that plated runs in the outburst. Danny Baez's two-run double highlighted the inning. Jancarlos Colon also had an RBI single.
The Royals (14-10) would add two more runs an inning later, scoring on an error and a bases-loaded walk to make it 11-0.
Baez led the Royals's nine-hit attack with two hits. Jacob Bennett. Matthew Del Sol and Colon each drove in two runs. Chandler Ballenger, Jack Hay and Bennett each scored twice.
Ryan Becker had two hits for Front Royal (13-14).
