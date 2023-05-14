RICHMOND — Needing to win a pair of games against Lynchburg in the championship series, Shenandoah University could not hold onto a big lead and fell 11-9 in the ODAC Baseball Tournament on Saturday.
Despite the loss, SU (38-7) still seems to be a shoe-in for an at-large bid into the NCAA Division III Tournament Field, which will be announced Monday. Lynchburg (38-6) will receive the conference’s automatic berth.
After losing 13-5 against top-seeded Lynchburg on Friday, No. 2 SU needed a sweep on Saturday at Pitts Field to retain its title.
SU certainly got off to a great start. Leading 1-0 on Kyle Lisa’s solo homer, SU scored three runs in the top of the fourth and four more in the fifth to take an 8-0 lead. Haden Madagan smacked a two-run double in the fourth and scored on Ryan Clawson’s single. Gavin Horning's two-run single triggered the fifth-inning outburst with Madagan and Clawson each adding RBI singles.
Lynchburg rebounded in the bottom of the fifth for two runs, one coming on a solo homer by Gavin Collins, and an inning later erupted for seven runs. Carrson Atkins and Brandon Garcia each had two-run doubles and the tie-breaking run scored on an error.
Lynchburg tacked on two more runs in the eighth thanks to an SU error. Madagan had an RBI single and SU had the tying runs on base in the ninth before Lynchburg halted the rally.
Madagan and Clawson each had three of SU’s 13 hits in the contest. Horning and Lisa added two each. Garcia had three of Lynchburg’s nine hits.
