FOREST — The Shenandoah University men’s tennis team is the No. 8 selection of the ODAC coaches in a preseason poll released Thursday by the league office.
Shenandoah (4-11 overall, 3-6 ODAC last season) has 52 points in the poll. Defending champion Washington & Lee is the pick to win it with a perfect 121 points on 11 first-place votes. Averett, a league newcomer, received W&L’s first place vote and is picked second with 111 points. Voting was done on an 11-1 basis with coaches unable to vote for their own teams.
SU opens its season on Feb. 24 with a home match against Hood.
Women’s basketball: SU 65, Salisbury 52WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University raced to a 42-22 halftime lead and cruised to a win over Salisbury on Wednesday.
The Hornets (13-7) led 19-14 after one quarter before outscoring the Sea Gulls 23-8 in the second period to take control. SU led 60-38 entering the final period, shooting 53 percent (27 of 51) through three quarters.
Terese Greene led SU with 17 points and grabbed five rebounds. Madison Kimble added 13 points and four assists, while Shawnise Campbell netted 11 points. Ten different players scored for the Hornets.
Nadia Bullock had 16 points for Salisbury (7-15), which committed 21 turnovers in the contest.
Men’s basketball: Randolph-Macon 96, SU 41ASHLAND — Shenandoah University’s three-game ODAC winning streak was put to a screeching halt by No. 2 Randolph-Macon.
The Yellow Jackets (20-1, 12-0) scored 13 of the game’s first 15 points and SU (6-14, 3-8) never got closer than six points (15-9). Randolph-Macon raced to a 46-17 halftime lead as the Hornets committed 15 turnovers, which the Yellow Jackets converted into 22 points.
Randolph-Macon continued to pour it on in the second half. The Yellow Jackets finished the contest shooting 55 percent (37 of 67) and nailed 14 3-pointers. Reserve Keishawn Pulley Jr. had 16 points to lead the 14 players who scored for Randolph Macon.
Reserve Richard Rogers scored 11 points, the only SU player to score more than six. The Hornets finished 17 of 48 from the floor (35 percent) and committed 24 turnovers.
Mahomes says ankle is holding up wellKANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes strolled through Arrowhead Stadium without any issues with his injured right ankle on Thursday, and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback expects to practice fully in the next 10 days leading up to the Super Bowl.
Mahomes sprained the ankle during the divisional round against Jacksonville, and he was clearly hobbled in last Sunday night’s AFC championship win over Cincinnati. But despite taking a couple of hard shots during that game, and his mad dash in the closing seconds to set up the winning field goal, Mahomes came out of it feeling just fine.
“It was a physical game. My whole body was a little sore. But I don’t think I had any step backward, a reaggravation of the ankle,” Mahomes said. “A little pain playing with it but other than that, I feel like I’m in a good spot.”
The Chiefs sustained a number of other injuries during their 23-20 win over the Bengals, though. They lost three wide receivers — Mecole Hardman reinjured his pelvis, JuJu Smith-Schuster had swelling in his knee and Kadarius Toney sprained his ankle — while cornerback L’Jarius Sneed was in the concussion protocol and Willie Gay Jr. hurt his shoulder. Gay was the only one that returned to practice Thursday.
New Marlin wins arbitration hearingST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — AL batting champion Luis Arraez won his salary arbitration case Thursday and will get a $6.1 million salary from the Miami Marlins, who acquired the infielder from the Minnesota Twins last month.
Miami argued for a $5 million salary during a hearing Wednesday before John Stout, Mark Burstein and Scott Buchheit. Arraez received a raise from $2.2 million.
Arraez hit .316 with eight homers, 49 RBIs and a .795 OPS last year for Minnesota, starting 61 games at first base, 34 at designated hitter and 31 at second. The 25-year-old was traded on Jan. 20 for starting pitcher Pablo López and a pair of prosects: infielder Jose Salas and outfielder Byron Chourio.
Arraez is eligible for free agency after the 2026 season.
Liberty adds another top WNBA starNEW YORK — Courtney Vandersloot became the latest star to join the New York Liberty.
Vandersloot, who had played her entire 12-year career with the Chicago Sky, announced on social media that Thursday she would play with the Liberty this season, a day after Breanna Stewart said she’d play in New York.
The move now gives New York a potent lineup with Stewart, Vandersloot, Sabrina Ionescu, Betnijah Laney and Jonquel Jones making them an instant championship contender. New York, one of the WNBA’s original franchises, has never won a title.
Vandersloot had announced on social media late Tuesday night that she wasn’t returning to Chicago. She has led the league in assists six times during her 12-year career and helped the Sky win the 2021 WNBA championship.
Formula One opens up process to expandPARIS — Formula One took a step closer to expanding the grid when governing body the FIA launched its application process for prospective new teams on Thursday.
That could favor Andretti Global, for which Michael Andretti is partnering with General Motors’ Cadillac brand. The American alliance has been lobbying the FIA to join F1 but face opposition from current teams worried that an 11th team would dilute their income.
The FIA said on Thursday there was a “high level of interest from a number of potential candidates” but didn’t name any. Prospective candidates will be asked about their environmental credentials and how they would make a “positive societal impact” by joining F1.
“The growth and appeal of the FIA Formula One world championship is at unprecedented levels,” FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said in a statement.
