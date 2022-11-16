Area Brief: Shenandoah women open ODAC play with romp
ROANOKE — The Shenandoah University women's basketball team registered its third straight blowout victory with a 78-33 romp against Hollins on Wednesday in the ODAC opener for both schools.
The decision was never in doubt for the Hornets (3-0), who started the game with a 14-2 run and cruised from there. SU led 18-9 after one quarter and 42-21 at the half. The second half was more of the same as the Hornets extended the lead to 61-27 after three quarters, before ending with a 45-point win.
Madisen Kimble led SU's balanced attack with 15 points. Shawnise Campbell added 13 points, while Maggie Rooklin notched 11 and Emily Williams had 10. Williams also recorded 11 rebounds for a double-double. Terese Greene grabbed 10 boards as the Hornets piled up a 57-37 rebounding edge.
SU shot 40 percent (32 of 80), while holding Hollins (1-2) to a miserable 18 percent (10 of 55). The Hornets have now outscored their opponents 217-94 this season, an average victory margin of 41 points.
