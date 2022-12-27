STRASBURG — Aliza Murray and Josie Willett each scored 10 points in the first quarter as Sherando girls' basketball team took a 22-point lead and cruised to a 53-24 romp against Stuarts Draft in the opening round of the Ram Hardwood Classic at Strasburg High School on Tuesday.
The Warriors (7-0) raced to a 28-6 lead after one quarter. They led 34-10 at the half and 45-18 after three quarters. They will play in the title game on Thursday.
Sherando leaders: Murray 15 points; Willett 13 points, 3 steals; Grace Burke 11 points (3 3-pointers); Paige McKee 8 rebounds; Emma Clark 5 rebounds, 3 blocks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.