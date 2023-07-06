Four Shenandoah University men's outdoor track & field individual athletes and a relay team were named College Division All-State honorees by the Virginia Sports Information Directors Association on Thursday.
Tucker Kindig, Elias McGhie and the 4x100 team received First Team team honors while Miles Moore and William Crowder earned Second Team accolades for sprints.
Kindig, who placed eighth at NCAA Championships in the hammer, won four events this year and set a personal best with a toss of 58.49 meters.
McGhie ran finished in the Top 5 in each of his 400 hurdles races, including second in the ODAC Championships. His season-best time was 55.44 seconds.
The 4x100 team of Crowder, Moore, Wyatt Newcome, and Andre Jackson qualified for the NCAA meet, placing 14th, and finished second in the ODAC in a time of 41.32 seconds.
Moore, who participated in the 100 and 200 sprints, set a personal record of 10.65 in the 100 this season. He qualified for the NCAA Championships in the 100 and 200, finishing ninth in the 100.
Crowder, a former James Wood High School standout, won four total events (sprints and relays) this season across and had a PR of 10.65 in an ODAC qualifying race.
