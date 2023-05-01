WINCHESTER — Cary Bartlett, who served as JV head coach and varsity assistant coach last season, was named to succeed Erick Green Sr., as the Millbrook High School girls’ basketball head coach on Monday.
Bartlett, a 1989 Clarke County graduate, played four years of varsity boys’ basketball for the Eagles. He also played a season of college basketball at Bridgewater. In addition to his coaching at Millbrook, he also has been active guiding teams of various age levels in the Winchester Rising Stars program.
Green led the Millbrook girls’ program to a 158-20 record over seven seasons. His 2018 team went 28-0 and captured the Class 4 title. The Pioneers advanced to the 2022 state finals and were state semifinalists twice.
“I am excited for the opportunity to be the next coach of the Millbrook girls’ basketball program,” Bartlett said in a news release. “To be able to continue working within our program is a blessing. Our goals will be to continue the traditions and successes the program is known for and have been put in place by coaches Erick Green, Kevin Barr and Debbie Sanders. They have all had a part in building the foundation of success with the girls’ basketball program at Millbrook.
“I have appreciated the opportunity to coach under Coach Green for the past three seasons, and am thankful for the guidance and tutelage he has given me. Millbrook has become recognizable at the state level of girls’ basketball and I hope to continue to build on that.”
Baseball: Millbrook 15, Briar Woods 4 (5)
ASHBURN — Millbrook took advantage of 17 walks and three errors in a five-inning romp against Briar Woods.
The Pioneers (14-2) trailed 4-2 after one inning, but scored four runs in the second and eight in the third to take control.
Millbrook leaders: Micah George 4 walks, 4 runs, RBI; Nate Brookshire 1-2, 2 RBIs, 2 walks; Carl Keenan double, 2 runs; 2 RBIs; Chase Ford 2 walks; 2 RBIs; Mason Reich 3 walks, 2 runs; Tanner Barb double; Hogan Newlin 2 walks, 2 runs; Coline Stephanites 1-2, run; Andrew Henry (W), 2.1 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 1 strikeout.
Softball: Briar Woods 9, Millbrook 2
WINCHESTER — Briar Woods outhit Millbrook 10-3 on Monday.
Trailing 6-0, the Pioneers scored their only runs in the bottom of the sixth as Alexis McFarland belted a two-run homer. McFarland went 2 for 3 and Jazmyne Scott added a hit for Millbrook (5-12).
Girls' tennis: East Rockingham 9, Clarke County 0
ELKTON — Clarke County fell against East Rockingham in Bull Run District action on Monday.
The No. 1 doubles team of Lily Hayton and Kaylynn Chapman-Browne played the closest match for the Eagles with an 8-4 loss.
Baseball: SU’s Faivre wins ODAC accolade
FOREST — Shenandoah University senior Jacob Faivre was named the ODAC Pitcher of the Week on Monday.
Faivre (6-0) allowed four hits and an unearned run over seven innings in a 2-1 win in the opening game of a doubleheader at Ferrum on Saturday. Faivre did not walk a batter ond struck out eight.
For the season, he has thrown 64.1 innings, with a team-high 78 strikeouts, and has a 2.52 ERA.
SU (34-5 overall, 18-4 ODAC) will host either Bridgewater or Guilford in the opening round of the ODAC Tournament this weekend.
Track & field: SU completes ODAC event
BRIDGEWATER — Shenandoah University placed fifth in the women's competition and sixth in the men's action at the ODAC Outdoor Championships which concluded on Monday.
Katya Hoover won the women's javelin to bring home SU's third individual title in the competition. She won with a toss of 37.16 meters. The Hornets totaled 62 points in the women's team scoring. Lynchburg (251) dominated in winning the title.
SU netted 79 points in the men's competition. Lynchburg (175) also took that title.
Miles Moore led SU on the final day with third-place finishes in the 100 meters (10.70) and 200 (21.60) and team with William Crowder, Andre Jackson and Wyatt Newcome to place second in the 4x100 relay (41.32). Elias McGhie was a runner-up in the 400 hurdles (55.47).
Overall, SU had three wins, four seconds and three thirds in the competition, which featured 11 men's and women's teams.
Throwers Tucker Kindig and Kiara Felston each took home titles on Day 1 on Sunday.
Kindig captured the men’s shot put with a toss of 14.40 meters. He also took second in the hammer with a distance of 54.96 meters.
Felston took the crown in the women’s hammer, with a distance of 47.18 meters.
Hoover placed second in the women’s high jump. Both she and Virginia Wesleyan’s Norah Ciano cleared 1.61 meters, but Ciano had one fewer miss at that winning height. Kaitlyn Measell was third in the long jump with a leap of 5.25 meters.
Women’s golf: SU places fifth in ODAC
CROZET — Shenandoah University placed fifth among seven teams in the ODAC Championships which concluded on Sunday at the par-71, 5,500-yard Old Trail Golf Club.
The Hornets shot a 340 total on the final day and finished with a 1,034 total over 54 holes. Washington & Lee 902, won by 21 strokes over Lynchburg.
Kylie Zamora fired a final round 79 and placed 18th overall with a 252 total to lead SU. Washington & Lee’s Julia Haetzell (220) won the individual crown by a stroke. SU’s Sydney Vaillancourt (256) and Brooke Vaillancourt (257) finished 21st and 22nd, respectively.
Pro basketball: Reading 124, Vipers 106
READING, Pa. — The Reading Rebels used a late 20-0 run to pull away and hand the Virginia Valley Vipers their sixth straight defeat in The Basketball League on Sunday.
The Vipers (4-14) trailed 102-100 after Dhonte Ford made both of his free throw attempts with 6:30 left in the game. But from the 5:46 mark to the 2:35 mark, the Rebels (13-3) expanded their lead to 122-100. The Vipers trailed 27-26 after one quarter and 59-52 at the half but took an 87-86 lead after three quarters. Reading took the lead for good at 90-89 on a layup with 11:14 left.
Vipers leaders: Maleke Jones 24 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals; Ford 23 points, 8 assists; Chris Chaney 19 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists; Justin Brown 10 points, 4 blocks.
Auto racing: Hardy takes two events
WINCHESTER — Kyle Hardy won a pair of classes in racing at Winchester Speedway on Saturday.
In the Crate Late Model opener, Hardy started on the front row and led from start to finish in the 25-lap event. Dale Hollidge, Mike Franklin, Travis Campbell and Davin Kaiser rounded out the Top 5.
Hardy also took home the title in the Limited Late Model event. Mike Franklin and Craig Parrill would start on the front row with Franklin getting the early lead and stretching it. Hardy passed Parrill on Lap 3 to gain second place. After a restart on Lap 7, Hardy pulled ahead of Franklin and went on to the victory. Scott Palmer, Jonathan DeHaven, Levi Crowl, and Franklin followed.
Zach Rhodes captured the 305 Sprint Car Division leading from start to finish. Logan Jones, Fred Arnold, Donnie Hendershot and Dave Grubel rounded out the Top 5.
In the final event of the evening, Jason Wilkins would hold off several challenges from runner-up Cody Sumption to win the 15-lap Hobby Stock event. Kristopher Hutton, Randy Linaburg and Robert Wilson followed.
