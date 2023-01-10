WASHINGTON — Will Booker scored a career-high 32 points as Clarke County edged Rappahannock County 71-69 in Bull Run District boys’ basketball play on Tuesday.

Booker had 29 points (3 3-pointers) through three quarters as the Eagles (6-5, 4-1) built a 57-44 lead. The junior also had six rebounds.

Other Clarke County leaders: Tanner Sipe 14 points, 4 steals; Michael Kerr-Hobert 9 points, 10 assists; Louie Marino 8 points; Nate Thompson 5 points; 6 rebounds.

Sherando 64, Liberty 33

STEPHENS CITY — Sherando built a 28-11 halftime lead and netted an easy Class 4 Northwestern District win over Liberty on Tuesday.

Leading 40-23, the Warriors (10-4, 5-1) dominated the final period by outscoring the Eagles 24-10.

Sherando leaders: Drew Tyson 14 points; Lazare Adingono 11 points; Gavyn Blye 10 points; Cassius Williams 8 points.

Millbrook 64, Fauquier 52

WINCHESTER — Millbrook improved to 7-8 overall and 4-2 in the Class 4 Northwestern District with a victory over Fauquier on Tuesday.

Millbrook leaders: Jacob Burns 11 points; Tyler Seminaro 10 points; Detric Brown, Andrew Henry 10 points each; Jaylen Shifflett 9 points.

Kettle Run 67, James Wood 27

NOKESVILLE — Jordan Tapscott made six of the eight 3-pointers that Kettle Run made in the first 10 minutes and the Cougars went on to earn a season split of their series with James Wood in a Class 4 Northwestern District game on Tuesday.

The Colonels (6-6, 3-2 district) trailed 26-4 after one quarter, 44-10 at the half and 54-21 after three quarters.

Leaders: Kettle Run: Tapscott 27 points. James Wood: Ashton Kees 7 points; Chris Morrison 5 points.

Girls’ basketball: Millbrook 62, Fauquier 18

WARRENTON — Millbrook raced to a 19-4 lead after one quarter and remained atop the Class 4 Northwestern District standings with a romp against Fauquier on Tuesday.

The Pioneers (12-2, 5-0) led 29-12 at the half and outscored the Falcons 33-6 over the final two quarters.

Millbrook leaders: Hannah Stephanites 22 points; Jaliah Jackson 13 points; Michaela Owens 11 points (3 3-pointers); Hailey Williams 6 points.

Sherando 66, Liberty 9

BEALETON — Grace Burke nailed six 3-pointers for the second consecutive game as Sherando throttled Liberty in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Tuesday.

Burke finished with 18 points for the Warriors (12-1, 5-1), who led 40-7 at the half.

Other Sherando leaders: Jaiden Polston 14 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals; Josie Willett 13 points, 5 steals; Aliza Murray 7 points, 3 steals; Emma Livesay 7 points.

James Wood 44 Kettle Run 35

WINCHESTER — James Wood won its third consecutive game with a Class 4 Northwestern District triumph over Kettle Run on Tuesday.

The Colonels improved to 7-6, 3-2.

James Wood leaders: Jolie Jenkins 12 points, 4 rebounds; Nayah Edwards 11 points, 7 steals, 4 rebounds; Brynna Nesselrodt 9 points, 13 rebounds; Addie Shirley 7 points, 4 rebounds, 3 blocked shots; Josie Russell 5 points, 9 rebounds.

Clarke County 41, Rappahannock County 32

BERRYVILLE — Clarke County overcame a five-point halftime deficit to bounce Rappahannock County in Bull Run District play on Tuesday.

Trailing 23-18 at the half, the Eagles (10-2, 5-1) took control by outscoring the Panthers 13-2 in the third quarter.

Clarke County leaders: Alaina McKavish 10 points, 12 rebounds; Hailey Evans 8 points, 3 steals; Selene Good 6 points, 5 steals; Kaiya Williams 5 points, 5 assists; Keira Rohrbach 5 points, 4 steals.

Wrestling: James Wood goes 1-2 in quad

WAYNESBORO — James Wood won a match and lost two, including one on criterion, at the Fishburne Military Quad on Tuesday.

The Colonels defeated Covenant School (52-6). They fell to Grace Christian (34-27) and finished tied with Fishburne at 36-36, but Fishburne was awarded a winning point on criterion F for forfeiting the fewest weight classes in the match (James Wood had four forfeits).

James Wood leaders: Blake Messick (132 pounds) 3-0, 2 pins; Sean Hodel (138) 3-0, 2 pins; James Battulga (144) 3-0, 1 pin, 1 major decision; Jadon Jordan (150) 2-1, 2 pins; Dylan Tews (165), 2-1, 2 pins.

— Compiled by Walt Moody and Robert Niedzwiecki with Associated Press reports

