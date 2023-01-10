WASHINGTON — Will Booker scored a career-high 32 points as Clarke County netted a 71-69 victory over Rappahannock County in Bull Run District boys' basketball play on Tuesday.
Booker had 29 points (3 3-pointers) through three quarters as the Eagles (6-5, 4-1) built a 57-44 lead. The junior also had six rebounds.
Other Clarke County leaders: Tanner Sipe 14 points, 4 steals; Michael Kerr-Hobert 9 points, 10 assists; Louie Marino 8 points; Nate Thompson 5 points; 6 rebounds.
Sherando 64, Liberty 33
STEPHENS CITY — Sherando built a 28-11 halftime lead and netted an easy Class 4 Northwestern District win over Liberty on Tuesday.
Leading 40-23, the Warriors (10-4, 5-1) dominated the final period by outscoring the Eagles 24-10.
Sherando leaders: Drew Tyson 14 points; Lazare Adingono 11 points; Gavyn Blye 10 points; Cassius Williams 8 points.
Millbrook 64, Fauquier 52
WINCHESTER — Millbrook improved to 7-8 overall and 4-2 in the Class 4 Northwestern District with a victory over Fauquier on Tuesday.
Millbrook leaders: Jacob Burns 11 points; Tyler Seminaro 10 points; Andrew Henry 10 points; Jaylen Shifflett 9 points.
Girls' basketball: Millbrook 62, Fauquier 18
WARRENTON — Millbrook raced to a 19-4 lead after one quarter and remained atop the Class 4 Northwestern District standings with a romp against Fauquier on Tuesday.
The Pioneers (12-2, 5-0) led 29-12 at the half and outscored the Falcons 33-6 over the final two quarters.
Millbrook leaders: Hannah Stephanites 22 points; Jaliah Jackson 13 points; Michaela Owens 11 points (3 3-pointers); Haily Williams 6 points.
Sherando 66, Liberty 9
BEALETON — Grace Burke nailed six 3-pointers for the second consecutive game as Sherando throttled Liberty in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Tuesday.
Burke finished with 18 points for the Warriors (12-1, 5-1), who led 40-7 at the half.
Other Sherando leaders: Jaiden Polston 14 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals; Josie Willett 13 points, 5 steals; Aliza Murray 7 points, 3 steals; Emma Livesay 7 points.
James Wood 44 Kettle Run 35
WINCHESTER — James Wood won its third consecutive game with a Class 4 Northwestern District triumph over Kettle Run on Tuesday.
The Colonels improved to 7-6, 3-2.
James Wood leaders: Jolie Jenkins 12 points, 4 rebounds; Nayah Edwards 11 points, 7 steals, 4 rebounds; Brynna Nesselrodt 9 points, 13 rebounds; addie Shirley 7 points, 4 rebounds, 3 blocked shots; Josie Russell 5 points, 9 rebounds.
Clarke County 41, Rappahannock County 32
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County overcame a five-point halftime deficit to bounce Rappahannock County in Bull Run District play on Tuesday.
Trailing 23-18 at the half, the Eagles (10-2, 5-1) took control by outscoring the Panthers 13-2 in the third quarter.
Clarke County leaders: Alaina McKavish 10 points, 12 rebounds; Hailey Evans 8 points, 3 steals; Selene Good 6 points, 5 steals; Kaiya Williams 5 points, 5 assists; Keira Rohrbach 5 points, 4 steals.
