WINCHESTER — Pearce Bucher extended his hitting streak to 40 games as Shenandoah University swept a baseball doubleheader from Misericordia on Saturday.
The former Sherando High School standout had a double and drove in a run in a 6-2 victory in the opener and unloaded for three hits in an 11-5 win in the nightcap for the Hornets (4-0).
In the opener, Jacob Bell (1-0) pitched 4.2 innings of scoreless relief, allowing five hits and no walks while striking out five. Starter Jacob Faivre allowed five hits and two runs, while striking out six and walking three.
Gavin Horning had three hits, including a double and a triple, and scored three runs, while Colby Martin smacked two hits and drove in three runs.
In Game 2, Horning continued his big afternoon as SU pounded out 16 hits. Horning had a two-run homer in the fourth to make it 7-1 and added a two-run double in the sixth that pushed the lead to 10-3.
Frankie Ritter and Bucher each had three hits, while Horning, Kyle Lisa, Haden Madagan (2 RBIs) and Kooper Anderson added two each.
Tristan Everett (1-0) picked up the win in relief of starter Reilly Owen, who allowed five hits and a run, while striking out five with no walks in five innings. Matt House allowed just one hit, struck out four and walked two in 2.2 innings of scoreless relief to earn the save.
Men’s basketball: SU 88, Randolph 70
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University earned the 10th and final spot in the ODAC tournament with a victory over Randolph on Saturday.
SU (7-18, 4-12) shot a blistering 63 percent in the first half to build a 49-37 halftime lead. The WildCats (5-21, 1-15) got as close as seven points (49-42) early in the second half, but SU scored six straight points and pulled away. The Hornets would push the lead as high as 22 points (75-53) with a little more than nine minutes to go.
Binwi Bihai led four SU scorers in double figures with 21 points. Davion Roberts and Marcus Taylor netted 13 points each and Richard Rogers added 12. Jerry Goodman led Randolph with 18.
SU will play at No. 7 Virginia Wesleyan on Tuesday with the winner facing No. 2 Hampden-Sydney at 6 p.m. on Friday at the Salem Civic Center.
Women’s lacrosse: SU 17, Meredith 5
WINCHESTER — Ainsley Buckner scored eight goals as Shenandoah University opened its season Saturday with a rout of Meredith, an NCAA Tournament participant last season.
The Hornets led 9-3 at the half and 15-4 after three periods. Reilly Cisar netted a hat trick, while Gabriella Raspanti and Madison Re added two each. Amy Bell and Emily Lerch both had a goal, while Emma Stiffler notched six of SU’s nine assists. Ashley MacFarlane had 10 saves.
Women’s basketball: Wash. & Lee 71, SU 48
LEXINGTON — Washington & Lee outscored Shenandoah University 46-19 in the second and third quarters to blow out the Hornets in the regular-season ODAC finale on Saturday.
The Generals (19-6, 16-2) avenged an earlier season loss to the Hornets (16-9, 11-7) and clinched the regular-season title. SU, the defending champion, is seeded seventh for the ODAC tournament and will host No. 10 Eastern Mennonite on Monday. That winner will face No. 2 Randolph-Macon at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Salem Civic Center.
The Hornets led W&L 13-12 after one quarter before the Generals took control with an 18-6 edge in the second period.
Madisen Kimble led SU with 12 points. Shawnise Campbell had 13 rebounds. Mary Schleusner led W&L with 19.
Men’s lacrosse: Mary Washington 14, SU 9
WINCHESTER — Mary Washington outscored Shenandoah University 6-1 in the third period to break open a 6-6 game at the half as the Hornets fell in their season opener on Saturday.
Tyler Held had four goals and an assist to pace SU. Max Myers added two goals, while Matt Daniel, Stephen Graham and Jake Green added one each. Mark Isabelle had six saves.
Henry Moag had three goals as 10 different players scored for the Eagles (2-1).
