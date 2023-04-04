MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The Clarke County baseball team scored in every inning in defeating Newark (N.Y.) 16-2 in five innings on the second day of the Mingo Bay Classic.
The Eagles (3-4 overall, 1-1 in the tournament) led 5-1 after one inning, 8-2 after two, 13-2 after three and 15-2 after four innings.
Clarke County leaders: Matt Sipe 3-5, two triples, 3 runs, recorded final out on mound with a strikeout; Quinton Slusher 4.2 innings, 2 earned runs, 6 hits, 3 walks, 5 strikeouts for win on mound and 2-2, walk at plate; Wilson Taylor 2-3, 3 runs, RBI; Theodore Wood 1-3, double, 2 walks, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Hunter Norton 1-3, 2 runs, 2 walks; Caleb Erickson 1-3, two RBIs, walk; Landon Roper 3 runs; Josiah Carne 1-2, RBI.
James Wood 11, Handley 0 (6)
WINCHESTER — Evan Lafolette went 4 for 4 with two doubles, a triple, four RBIs and two runs and three pitchers combined on a two-hitter to lead James Wood to a Class 4 Northwestern District win over Handley on Tuesday.
The Colonels (9-1, 5-0 district) scored five runs in the sixth inning against the Judges (3-7, 1-4).
Other leaders: James Wood: Cade Cornwell 3.1 innings, 1 hit, 3 walks, 7 strikeouts; Garrett McAlexander 1.2 innings, 1 hit, 0 walks, 3 strikeouts; Bradley Kimble 1 inning, 0 hits, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts; Michael Jackson 2-3, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs; Nick Bell 2-3, double, 2 RBIs; John Copenhaver 2-3, RBI, walk; Jared Neal 1-3, 2 runs, 2 RBIs. Handley: Charlie Allen 2 walks; Dylon Moxley 1-2; Kaplan Ambrose 1-3.
Softball: Sherando 10, Millbrook 3
WINCHESTER — Sherando built up a 7-1 lead halfway through the sixth inning and went on to beat Millbrook in a Class 4 Northwestern District game on Tuesday.
The Warriors are 7-4 (5-0 district) and the Pioneers are 1-8 (1-3).
Leaders: Sherando: Lilian Wray complete game, 3 earned runs, 6 hits, 1 walk, 10 strikeouts; Abby Vadnais 3-5, double, 2 runs, RBI; Kendra Chunta 3-4, double, 3 runs; Madison Harris walk, 3 RBIs; Jaeda Long 2-4, RBI; Madalyn Cox 2-4, 2 runs, double, RBI; Anna Borst 2-4, double, 2 runs; Santanna Puller 1-2, 2 walks. Millbrook: Emily Jeffries 1-2, home run, 2 walks, 2 RBIs; Emma Martin 2-3, 2 doubles; Hailey Courtney 2-3, double, RBI; Alexis McFarland 1-3, double, run.
James Wood 25, Handley 0 (5)
WINCHESTER — Jenna Shull and Ellie Johnson combined for a five-inning no-hitter and visiting James Wood scored 10 runs in the first inning and went on to defeat Handley in a Class 4 Northwestern District game on Tuesday.
The Colonels are 8-1 (4-1 district) and the Judges are 1-8 (0-5).
Leaders: James Wood: Shull 2 innings, 2 walks, 5 strikeouts in circle and two RBIs; Johnson 3 innings, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts in circle and 2 runs, 3 walks; Sophia Mezzatesta 1-1, 3 RBIs, 4 runs, 3 walks; Emma Pitta 1-2, 3 runs, 3 walks, 4 RBIs; Brynnen Williams 1-1, 4 runs, RBI, walk; Sydney Orndoff 1-2, 3 RBIs, walk; Aliza Judd 1-1, triple, 3 RBIs, walk; Izzy McKee 2-2, triple, 2 runs, walk; Sadie Kittoe 1-2, double, 2 runs, RBI, walk; Brooklyn Davis 1-2, 2 runs, 2 RBIs, walk; Skyla Compton 3 runs; Georgia Carter 2 runs, walk. Handley leaders: Khadija Long, Ainsley Matheney, Mason Rinker 1 walk each.
Boys' soccer: Handley 8, James Wood 0
WINCHESTER — Host Handley remained unbeaten in the Class 4 Northwestern District with a victory over James Wood on Tuesday.
The Judges are 4-1-1 (4-0-1 district) and the Colonels are 3-6 (1-4).
Handley leaders: Jag Fitzsimmons 3 goals, 1 assist; Dash Fitzsimmons 4 assists; Jonathan Romero 2 goals, 1 assist; Edgardo Sanchez-Lopez 2 goals; Ramon Diaz-Guzman 1 goal, 1 assist; James Fowler 1 assist; Owen Turnbull (2 saves) and Bryce Pollak (1 save) combined for the shutout.
Sherando 2, Millbrook 1
WINCHESTER — Sherando rallied from a 1-0 halftime deficit to defeat Millbrook in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Tuesday.
Owen Wade (1 goal) assisted Joe Burton for the game-winner for the Warriors (2-4-1, 2-2-1) against the Pioneers (1-4-1, 0-3-1). Tim Hill added an assist and Connor Sanders had six saves for Sherando.
Girls' tennis: Handley 6, James Wood 3
WINCHESTER — Visiting Handley defeated James Wood in a Class 4 Northwestern District match on Tuesday.
The Judges are 6-2 (4-1 district) and the Colonels are 5-3 (2-2).
Winners: Singles: Handley: No. 1 Sarina Parikh 8-0; No. 2 Grace Meehan 8-1; No. 4 Tess McAllister 8-5; No. 5 Sophia McAllister 8-1; No. 6 Julia O'Connor 8-4. James Wood: No. 3 Sydney Delawder 8-3. Doubles: Handley: No. 1 Parikh-Lindsay Pifer forfeit. James Wood: No. 2 Delawder-Julia Taylor 8-3; No. 3 Lily Dodson-Lily Black 8-5.
Sherando 8, Millbrook 1
STEPHENS CITY — Sherando remained undefeated at 7-0 overall and 5-0 in the Class 4 Northwestern District with a win over Millbrook on Tuesday.
The Pioneers are 5-2 (3-2).
Winners: Singles: Sherando: No. 2 Morgan Sutphin 8-0; No. 3. Emmy Woolever 8-2; No. 4. Katie Freilich 8-0; No. 5. Gabriella Koch 8-0; No. 6. Lia Gannon 8-4. Millbrook: No. 1 Kinsey Knox 8-1. Doubles: 1. Michaela Koch/Sutphin 8-2; No. 2. Freilich/G. Koch 8-2; No. 3. Woolever/Gannon 8-2.
Boys' tennis: Sherando 8, Millbrook 1
WINCHESTER — Sherando improved to 6-3 overall and 3-2 in the Class 4 Northwestern District with a victory over Millbrook on Tuesday.
The Pioneers are 0-6 (0-4).
Winners: Singles: Sherando: No. 1. Tommy Reese 9-7; No. 2. Greyson Foltz 8-5; No. 3. Emmett Gannon 9-7; No. 4. Sam Brooks 8-3; No. 5. Connor Dudley 8-3. Millbrook: No. 6 Justin Jensen 8-3. Doubles: No. 1. Reese/Foltz 8-1; No. 2. Gannon/Brooks 9-7; No. 3 Dudley/Nathan Hall 8-1.
College baseball: SU 12, Elizabethtown 11
WINCHESTER — No. 3 Shenandoah University earned its fourth walk-off win of the season Tuesday in a non-conference game against Elizabethtown.
The Hornets (24-2) — which honored 24 seniors before the game against Elizabethtown (15-6) — secured the win with one out in the ninth inning in game in which they led 5-2 after three innings, trailed 6-5 after four, were tied 7-7 after five, led 11-9 after seven, and were tied 11-11 after eight innings.
Pearce Bucher — one of just three SU players to play the entire nine innings — drew a one-out walk and advanced to third on pinch hitter Connor Houser's single through the right side. Haden Madagan, who came on in the fifth as a planned replacement, then singled up the middle to bring Bucher home with the game-winning run.
Kyle Lisa (2-0) moved from second base to the mound three batters into the eighth. Lisa allowed a pair of inherited runners to score in the eighth but struck out three batters in his two innings of work.
Lisa was the eighth pitcher of the game for the Hornets, and one of just two (along with starter Michael Prosperi) to throw at least two innings.
Leadoff hitter Frankie Ritter had two hits, Bucher drove in two, and catcher Tyler Blittersdorf had a 391-foot solo home run in the third.
