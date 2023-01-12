BERRYVILLE — Strasburg held on in the last quarter to edge Clarke County 46-42 in Bull Run District boys' basketball action on Thursday.

The contest was tied 21-21 at the half before the Rams (8-3, 5-2) edged ahead 31-28 heading into the final period against the Eagles (7-6, 5-2).

Leaders: Clarke County: Will Booker 16 points, 7 rebounds; Louie Marino 9 points, 8 rebounds; Michael Kerr-Hobert 7 points, 3 assists; Strasburg: Walker Conrad 21 points, Ryan Roller 11 points.

Loudoun Valley 67, Millbrook 50

PURCELLEVILLE — Loudoun Valley avenged an earlier season loss against Millbrook on Thursday.

The Pioneers dropped to 7-9.

Millbrook leaders: Jacob Burns 9 points, Cohen Creswell 9 points; Andrew Henry 8 points; Tyler Seminaro 7 points.

