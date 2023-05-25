BERRYVILLE — Chris LeBlanc scored a pair of goals to lead Clarke County to a 4-0 shutout of Madison County for the Bull Run District boys’ soccer title on Thursday.

The unbeaten and defending Class 2 champion Eagles (19-0) had beaten Madison County 1-0 and 2-0 during the regular season. The Mountaineers fell to 15-4.

Top-seeded Clarke County will host No. 8 Luray in the quarterfinals of the Region 2B tournament on Monday.

Other Clarke County leaders: Ian Waldner 1 goal, two assists; Leo Morris 1 goal, 1 assist; Joe Ziercher 1 assist.

Girls' soccer: Clarke County 6, Luray 0

BERRYVILLE — Madison Toone scored twice as top-seeded Clarke County defended its Bull Run District title with a rout of Luray in the championship game on Thursday.

The Eagles (19-0) will host No. 8 Page County in the Region 2B quarterfinals on Monday at 11 a.m.

Other Clarke County leaders: Summer Toone, 1 goal, 1 assist; Campbell Neiman 1 goal; Audrey Price 1 goal; Kelsey Elrod 1 goal.

Softball: Page County 5, Clarke County 4

SHENANDOAH — Page County’s Bailee Gaskins belted a three-run, walk-off homer in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat Clarke County in the Bull Run District championship game on Thursday.

The Eagles (12-9) had scored four times in the top of the seventh to erase a 2-0 deficit. Claire Unger’s two-run double tied the score. Madison Edwards and Anna Hornbaker followed with back-to-back RBI doubles to make it 4-2.

The third-seeded Eagles had nine hits off of Gaskins, who had thrown a perfect game against them in their last meeting. Clarke County was hurt by four errors, which led to a pair of unearned runs from top-seeded Page County (20-3).

No. 3 Clarke County will host No. 6 Central in the Region 2B quarterfinals on Monday at 1 p.m.

Clarke County leaders: Edwards 3-4 (double), 1 run, 1 RBI, 1 stolen base; Hornbaker 2-4 (double), RBI at the plate; 6 innings, 7 hits, 5 runs (3 earned), 2 walks, 7 strikeouts.

College track & field: SU's Moore 9th in 200

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Shenandoah University's Miles Moore just missed All-America status as he finished ninth in the 200 meters at the NCAA Division III Championships on Thursday.

Moore set a personal best time of 21.33 seconds in his heat race. He missed qualifying for the finals and All-America status by .01 seconds.

Moore also joined William Crowder, Andre Jackson and Wyatt Newcome to finish 14th in the 4x100 relay. The Hornets ran a time of 41.53 seconds.

— Compiled by Walt Moody and Robert Niedzwiecki with AP reports

