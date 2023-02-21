BERRYVILLE — Trailing through two quarters, the top-seeded Clarke County boys' basketball team outscored No. 8 Page County 17-4 in the third period to pull away to a 61-49 triumph in the quarterfinals of the Region 2B Tournament on Tuesday.
The Eagles (17-8) will host No. 4 Strasburg in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday with the winner clinching a state tournament berth and a spot in the regional title game at Shenandoah University on Saturday.
Clarke County trailed Page County 18-13 after one quarter and 32-30 at the half before taking control in the third quarter.
Clarke County leaders: Tyler Sansom 17 points, 4 steals; Tanner Sipe 11 points, 6 rebounds; Will Booker 10 points, 4 rebounds, 4 blocks; Moses Day 9 points; Louie Marino 8 points; Nate Thompson 6 points.
Girls basketball: Clarke Co. 50, Stuarts Draft 16
BERRYVILLE — Top-seeded Clarke County outscored No. 8 Stuarts Draft 23-0 in the first quarter and cruised to a victory in the quarterfinals of the Region 2B tournament on Tuesday.
The Eagles (20-5) will host No. 5 Central in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. on Friday with the winner clinching a state tournament berth and a spot in the regional title game at Shenandoah University on Saturday.
Clarke County led 36-9 at the half and 46-15 after three quarters.
Clarke County leaders: Hailey Evans 22 points, 4 steals; Alainah McKavish 8 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 assists; Bailey Beard 7 points; Keira Rohrbach 6 rebounds.
Men's basketball: Va. Wesleyan 80, SU 52
VIRGINIA BEACH — Seventh-seeded Virginia Wesleyan led from start to finish and ended No. 10 Shenandoah University's season with a romp in the first round of the ODAC Tournament on Tuesday.
The Hornets were within 8-7 early, but the Marlins went on a 15-2 run to take control. Virginia Wesleyan led 43-29 at the half and SU never got closer than 12 points over the final 20 minutes.
Joshua Stephen had 17 points off the bench to lead the Hornets. Favion Roberts and Malik Jordan each had 10 points and seven rebounds.
Jordan Crump had 21 points and Amarion Wilson netted 18 for the Marlins (17-9) who advance to face second-seeded Hampden-Sydney (20-5) in the ODAC quarterfinals on Friday at the Salem Civic Center.
Nick Doyle finished 7-19 in his first season as coach of the Hornets.
