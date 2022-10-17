The Clarke County football team won big on Friday night, but dropped a spot into a tie for fourth in Region 2B in the Virginia High School League ratings that were released on Monday.
The Eagles (5-2) — who defeated winless Meridian 41-0 on Friday — have a rating of 21.86 and trail No. 1 Luray (24.86, 6-1), No. 2 Strasburg (23.43, 6-1) and No. 3 Central (23.00, 7-1). The top eight teams in the 10-team Region 2B make the playoffs. The Eagles are tied with Buckingham County (21.86, 6-1). Stuarts Draft (20.43, 5-2), East Rockingham (19.75, 4-4) and Madison County (17.43, 4-3) round out the Top 8.
In Region 4C, the top four teams in the Northwestern District and the Dulles District qualify for the playoffs.
The following are the standings for each district:
Northwestern: 1. Kettle Run 4-0 (8-0 overall); 2. Sherando 3-1 (5-3);3. Liberty (2-1, 3-4); 4. Millbrook 2-2 (3-5); 5. Handley 1-2 (5-2); 6. tie, James Wood 0-3 (1-6), Fauquier 0-3 (0-7).
Dulles: 1. Loudoun County 4-0 (7-0); 2. tie Tuscarora 2-1 (5-1), Broad Run 2-1 (2-5); 4. Loudoun Valley 3-2 (5-3); 5. Heritage 2-2 (2-5); 6. Lightridge 1-3 (3-4); 7. Dominion 0-5 (0-8).
In Region 4C, ratings can be used for tiebreakers. Loudoun County is No. 1 at 28.00, and rounding out the top eight are Tuscarora (27.86), Kettle Run (26.50), Handley (24.00), Loudoun Valley (23.50), Sherando (23.38), Liberty (21.70) and Millbrook (19.63). James Wood is 14th (16.29) in the 16-team region.
Volleyball: Millbrook 3, Loudoun Valley 0
PURCELLVILLE — Millbrook improved to 17-1 on the season with a 25-19, 25-15, 25-16 sweep of Loudoun Valley on Monday.
Millbrook leaders: Madison Koeller 33 assists, 16 digs; Berkeley Konrady 15 kills; Ashley Roberts 8 kills, 3 blocks; Gracie Behneke 9 kills, 6 digs; Gigi Norris 12 digs.
Warren County 3, Handley 0
FRONT ROYAL — Warren County scored a 25-12, 25-16, 27-25 sweep against Handley on Monday.
Handley leaders: Lindsay Pifer 9 kills, 11 digs, 5 assists, 2 aces; Carter Gerometta 4 kills; Maria Brink 12 assists; Marisa Onzura 10 digs; Yoana Katrandzhiyska 9 digs.
Luray 3, Clarke County 1
BERRYVILLE — Luray rallied after dropping the opening set to top Clarke County 18-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-21 in Bull Run District action on Monday.
The Eagles dropped to 10-8 overall, 9-5 district.
Clarke County leaders: Allie Lynch 44 assists; Anna Spencer 15 kills, 5 aces; Kiera Rohrbach 2 blocks; Natalia Rodriguez Gonzalez 23 digs.
Cheerleading: All-District picks announced
Ten area cheerleaders were selected to the First Team as All-Class 4 Northwestern District selections were recently announced.
Liberty won the district title, followed by James Wood, Sherando and Kettle Run. All four advanced to Region 4C competition that will take place on Oct. 26 at Kettle Run.
First team selections
James Wood: Lauren Burkhamer (Jr.), Haylee Combs (Sr.), Contessa Stevens (Sr.)
Sherando: Hailey LaFever (Sr.), Mia Boswell (Sr.), Parker Lattin (Jr.)
Millbrook: Vanessa Newman (Sr.), Ashley McGuire (Sr.)
Handley: Kyla Davis (Sr.), Bailey Cannon (Sr.)
Second team selections
James Wood: Iliana Martin (Sr.), Carlie Lemons (Jr.), Abigail Gillum (Sr.)
Sherando: Savannah Saramosing (Sr.), Calise Billman (SR.), Kaylee Williamson (Sr.)
Millbrook: Caitlin Rosenburg (Sr.), Alyssa Sosebee (Jr.)
Handley: Adrianna Jett (Sr.), Nya Finley
Men’s golf: SU tied for fourth at event]
SUFFOLK — Shenandoah University is tied for fourth after Day 1 of the 73rd annual Virginia State Intercollegiate Championships.
Playing at the par-72, 6,499-yard Sleepy Hole Golf Club, the Hornets had a 316 to tie with Hampden-Sydneyin the 10-team event. Roanoke (307), Southern Virginia ‘A’ (309) and Southern Virginia ‘B’ (315) top the field in the 36-hole event.
Freshman Dan Ailor shot 77 to pace SU and is tied for 11th. Price Whitaker (78), Connor Christie (80) and Sadowski (81) rounded out the SU scorers.
Christopher Newport’s Michael Thomas (71) was the lone player to break par.
