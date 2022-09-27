BERRYVILLE — Ray Hawkins has been hired as the new Clarke County High School girls’ soccer coach according to an announcement on Twitter by the Eagles’ athletic department.
According to the announcement, Hawkins had been the head girls’ coach at Woodland High School near Charleston, S.C., for 12 of the past 13 years. He currently is a social studies teacher at Clarke County High School.
Hawkins replaces Jon Cousins, who led the Eagles to the 2021 Class AA title, but is no longer with the program.
In June, Cousins told The Winchester Star that he “stepped down” as the team’s coach after four years. Clarke County Public Schools superintendent Chuck Bishop later told the newspaper that Cousins was “no longer employed by CCPS due to his behavior at the state quarterfinal game at Poquoson” High School. The Eagles lost that game 2-1 and finished the year 20-2 after winning their first 20 games.
Bishop also confirmed that a Title IX investigation into specific complaints about matters involving the girls’ soccer program was initiated by the CCPS.
Field hockey: SU 4, St. Mary's 1
WINCHESTER — Cassidy Morrison and Farren Winter scored 50 seconds apart in the first quarter as unbeaten Shenandoah University knocked off St. Mary's College on Tuesday at Aikens Field.
The Hornets (9-0) trailed 1-0 before Morrison deflected in a Lauren Tyre pass to tie the score and Winter scored on a blast that deflected off a St. Mary's defender.
Kelsey Jones gave SU some breathing room with a pair of goals in the final period. Madison Short had an assist and Taylor Swann notched three saves. Brenna Ziegler scored for the Seahawks (5-2).
