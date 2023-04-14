WINCHESTER — Cam Comins allowed one hit through six innings and Millbrook High School broke open a tight game with four runs in the fifth inning to knock off Warren County 10-3 in baseball play on Friday.
Comins (4-0) struck out nine and walked four, while allowing two runs (one earned). Leading 2-1, the Pioneers got RBIs from Carl Keenan (single), Micah George (sacrifice fly), Chase Ford (double) and Ryan Liero (single) in the bottom of the fifth to take control.
After the Wildcats cut the deficit to 6-2, George's two-run single and an RBI double from Liero highlighted a four-run sixth.
Millbrook leaders: Keenan 2-4 (double), 2 runs; George 3 RBIs; Liero 2-3 (double), 2 RBIs; Ford double, 2 runs; Hogan Newlin 1-1, 1 run; Devin Reid 1-2, RBI.
Softball: Millbrook 11, Warren County 0 (5)
WINCHESTER — Emily Jeffries tossed a one-hitter as Millbrook avenged an earlier season loss to Warren County on Friday.
Jeffries shut down the Wildcats, who beat the Pioneers 7-6 earlier in the season, with two strikeouts and no walks. Millbrook (3-10) scored four runs in the first inning, two in the second and five in the third as seven of their 13 hits went for extra bases.
Millbrook leaders: Alexis McFarland 2-4 (2 doubles), 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Grace Badnek 3-3 (2 doubles); Jeffries 2-3 (triple), 2 RBIs; Jazmin Orr 2-3 (double); Hailey Courtney 3-3 (double), 2 RBIs.
Track & Field: Arrington shines at Woodgrove
PURCELLVILLE — Millbrook's Jada Arrington won three girls' events to place local individuals at the Wolverine Classic on Frinday at Woodgrove High School.
Area squads had runner-up finishes in both the boys' and girls' team scoring as 20 schools competed in the event.
In boys' action, Sherando (59.5 points) finished second to Woodgrove (81.5). James Wood (29) was ninth, while Millbrook (22) took 11th and Clarke County (2) was 20th.
In the girls' competition, James Wood (54) tied with John Champe for second behind Kettle Run (65). Millbrook (38) was sixth. Sherando (31) took 12th and Clarke County (8) was 18th.
Arrington won the 100 meters (12.62), 200 (26.03) and 400 (58.60).
Top 3 finishers:
Boys:
Sherando: 1. A.J. Santiago, long jump, 21-4; Brady Hamilton, 400, 50.93; Noah Harris, high jump, 6-2 (tie); 3. Santiago, triple jump, 42-5.5.
James Wood: 1. Andrew Link, 110 hurdles, 16.35; Ethan Pratt-Perez, 3,200, 9:37.78.
Millbrook: 2. Scott Montgomery, 400, 51.25; 3. 4x800 relay 8:39.76.
Girls:
James Wood: 1. 4x800 relay 9:54.77; 2. Kate Konyar, 3,200, 11:41.09; Isabelle French, 300 hurdles, 51.37; 3. Mackenzie Sine, discus, 95-4.
Sherando: 1. Emma Ahrens, 3,200, 11:35.53; 2. Aliza Murray, 200, 27.18.
Boys' soccer: Millbrook 8, Skyline 0
WINCHESTER — Tyler Mallen had three goals and two assists as Millbrook thumped Skyline on Friday.
The Pioneers improved to 3-6-1 overall.
Millbrook leaders: Hamilton Lopez 2 goals, 1 assist; Christian Nixon 1 goal, 3 assists; Will Demus and German Haernandez-Sebastian 1 goal each; Logan
College track: SU's Hoover takes first
LYNCHBURG — Shenandoah University's Katya Hoover won the women's javelin to lead the Hornets on the opening day of the Dennis Craddock Invitational, hosted by the University of Lynchburg.
Hoover won in a 27-competitor field with a personal best of 37.60 meters (142 feet, 4 inches). Also for the women, Erin Atkinson was ninth in the 5,000 in a school record time of 18:13.99.
In the men's competition, Tucker Kindig placed second among 34 competitors in the hammer with a school-record toss of 58.59 meters (192-feet, 3 inches). Jacob Young (145-4) was seventh in the event.
Ethan Harrower took third in the 5,000 (16:24.63) and Noah Hurd was seventh in the 1,500 (4:06.38).
The event continues Saturday.
