While her team has struggled this season, former James Wood standout Makayla Firebaugh is putting up big numbers for the Rider University women's basketball team.
Firebaugh, a 5-foot-10 junior guard, is averaging a career-high 13.3 points per game, which also leads the Broncs (5-17 overall, 2-11 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). She also leads Rider in minutes played (33.2 per game) and 3-pointers made (45). The former two-time Winchester Star Player of the Year is also second on the squad in rebounds (4.4 rpg), steals (23) and assists (tied at 40) and is tied for third in blocks (8).
Firebaugh scored a season-high 25 points in a 76-67 win against the University of North Florida on Nov. 18 in a game played in Dublin, Ireland. She made 6 of 10 3-point attempts in the contest.
Prior to this season, Firebaugh had averaged 11.0 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. The Broncs next play at Marist on Thursday.
Shenandoah 79, Virginia Wesleyan 67
VIRGINIA BEACH — Shenandoah University pulled away from Virginia Wesleyan in the second half for an ODAC women's basketball triumph on Wednesday.
The Hornets (14-8, 9-6) led the Marlins (6-12, 2-13) by a 32-31 margin at the half. SU increased the lead to 53-48 after three quarters and took control in the fourth. Therese Greene and Shawnise Campbell opened the fourth quarter with back-to-back 3-point plays as the Hornets' lead grew to 59-48. Virginia Wesleyan never got closer that nine points for the rest of the period.
Campbell had a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Greene also scored 20 as the Hornets shot 50 percent (19 of 38) in the second half. Gabby Krystofiak notched 14 points.
Sarah Ellis (18 points) and Adaje Williams (16) paced the Marlins.
Men's basketball: Roanoke 82, SU 66
WINCHESTER — Malik Jordan's 25-point effort was not enough for Shenandoah University as the Hornets fell in ODAC play against Roanoke on Wednesday at the Wilkins Center.
The Maroons (18-5, 11-3) led 39-35 at the half. SU got as close as 50-47 on a free throw by Jordan with 12:51 remaining, but Roanoke went on a 10-0 run to take control.
Davion Roberts added 17 for the Hornets (6-16, 3-10). SU shot 22 of 55 (40 percent) from the field.
The Maroons' Kasey Draper stung the Hornets for 33 points. Draper was 14 of 17 from the floor, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range. Roanoke shot 55 percent (28 of 51) for the game.
Men's lacrosse: SU seventh in ODAC poll
FOREST — Shenandoah University is the No. 7 selection of the ODAC coaches in their pre-season poll.
SU, coming off of its first-ever ODAC Tournament quarterfinal round appearance, has 65 points in the 12-team poll. The Hornets finished 10-9 overall, 4-6 in the ODAC last season.
Lynchburg received 10 first-place voted and leads the poll with 120 points. Washiington & Lee picked up the other two first-place votes and is second with 109. Voting was done on an 11-1 basis with coaches unable to vote for their own teams.
Shenandoah opens its season at home against Mary Washington on Feb. 18.
Indoor track: Crowder among SU honorees
FOREST — Former James Wood High School standout William Crowder was one of three Shenandoah University athlete to receive ODAC weekly honors.
Crowder, a senior, was named the Men's Track Athlete of the Week, after winning the 60-meter dash at the NYC Division III Invitational hosted by New York University. He topped the field with a time of 6.89 seconds in the final.
SU swept the Field Athletes of the Week as Kiara Felston and Tucker Kindig took the honors for also winning at the New York meet.
Felston won the women's weight throw with a program and ODAC record toss of 17.09-meters (56 feet, 1 inch). She became the first woman in ODAC history to crack the 17-meter mark.
Kindig also won the weight throw, with a toss 18.85 meters (60 feet, 10 inches).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.