FOREST — Shenandoah University sophomore Terese Greene earned a First Team selection to lead three Hornets honored on All-ODAC women’s basketball teams which were announced by the league office on Wednesday.
Junior Madisen Kimble was a Second Team pick, while sophomore Shawnise Campbell received Third Team honors.
Greene leads SU with a 15.8 scoring average and 2.2 steals per game. She is fourth in the ODAC in scoring and has scored in double figures in 24 of 26 games.
Kimble is averaging 12.0 points and her 3.6 assists per game is second in the ODAC. Campbell is averaging 9.5 points and is fourth in the league with 8.2 rebounds per game.
Guilford’s Lindsay Gaudlin was Player of the Year. Washington & Lee swept the rest of the major awards with freshman Mary Schleusner winning Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year honors and Christine Clancy being named Coach of the Year.
Seventh-seeded SU (17-9) faces No. 2 Randolph-Macon (19-6) in the ODAC Tournament quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Salem Civic Center.
Women’s lacrosse: SU 17, McDaniel 7
WESTMINSTER, Md. — Shenandoah University outscored McDaniel 9-0 in the first period and cruised to a romp on Wednesday evening.
Madison Re had a hat trick in the opening period as the Hornets (2-0) scored on nine of their 10 shots on goal against the Green Terror. SU led 11-2 at the half and 14-4 after three periods.
Gabriella Raspanti led SU by scoring goals on each of her five shots. Re (three assists), Emma Stiffler (two assists) and Amy Bell each had three goals. Ainsley Buckner had a goal and four assists, while Emily Lerch and Emily Ransom had a goal each. Ashley MacFarlane had three saves and allowed four goals before giving way to Madison Perry (1 save).
Emily Sheppard had three goals for McDaniel (1-1).
