WINCHESTER — Handley netted a key Class 4 Northwestern District boys' tennis win over James Wood with a 6-3 triumph on Monday.
The Judges (11-2 overall) improved to 10-0 in the district, while the Colonels dropped to 8-4, 4-3.
Singles winners: Handley: No. 2 Ty Dickson 8-6; No. 3 Jack Boye 8-1; No. 4 Carter Bessette 8-5; No. 6 Geronimo Dib Ghys 8-1. James Wood: No. 1 Josh Borromeo 9-7; No. 5 Lane Pugh 8-6.
Doubles winners: Handley: No. 2 Dickson-Bessette 8-3; No. 3 Matthew Bosshard-William Brubaker 8-2. James Wood: No. 1 Borromeo-Ryan Stevens 9-7.
Softball: Sherando 9, Skyline 1
STEPHENS CITY — Lily Wray struck out 16 batters on the way to a three-hitter as the Warriors knocked off Skyline on Monday.
Wray walked just one in the contest as the Warriors improved to 11-4.
Sherando leaders: Abby Vadnais 2-3 (triple), 2 runs, RBI; Madison Harris 1-2, 3 runs, 2 walks; Wray 2-4, 2 RBIs; Jaeda Long 3 walks; Kayla Grum 2-3; Anna Borst 2-3, RBI.
Clarke County 15, Mountain View 0 (5)
BERRYVILLE — Madison Edwards and Anna Hornbaker combined to go 6-for-6 at the plate with 9 RBIs as Clarke County whipped Mountain View in five innings on Monday.
Edwards went 3-for-3 with two doubles, scored three runs and drove in five for the Eagles (9-4, 8-1), who erupted for 10 runs in the bottom of the third. Hornbaker was 3-for-3 with a double and four RBIs. In the circle, Hornbaker tossed a one-hitter with one walk and 12 strikeouts.
Clarke County leaders: Brooke Choate 1-2, 2 walks; Campbell Paskell 1-3, 2 RBIs;; Autumn Bell 1-2, 3 runs; Jenna Hindman 1-1, run, RBI; Claire Unger 2 runs.
James Wood 20, Spring Mills 2 (5)
WINCHESTER — Sydney Orndorff slugged her area-best fourth homer of the season, a grand slam, and drove in five runs as James Wood whipped Spring Mills (W.Va.) on Monday.
Already leading 10-2, the Colonels erupted for 10 runs in the bottom of the fourth as they improved to 13-1 on the season. Orndorf finished 2-for-3.
James Wood leaders: Ellie Johnson 3-4 (2 doubles); 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Kayliegh Harden 1-1 (3-run homer), 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Jenna Shull 2-2 (double), 2 runs; 2 RBIs at plate; winning pitcher, 3 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 7 strikeouts; Cadence Rieg 2 runs; Sophia Mezzatesta 1-1, walk; Sadie Kittoe 1-2, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Izzy McKee 1-2 (double), 2 runs; Aliza Judd 0-0, 2 runs, 3 walks.
Boys' soccer: Clarke Co. 3, Mountain View 1
QUICKSBURG — Clarke County gave up its first goal of the season, but scored the next two to pull away to a Bull Run District win on Monday.
The Eagles improved to 10-0 overall, 8-0 in the district. Cal Beckett, Leo Morris and Oakley Staples had one goal each, while Jackson Ellis added an assist.
Girls' soccer: Clarke Co. 9, Mountain View 0
BERRYVILLE — Kelsey Elrod had a hat trick, while Madison Toone and Summer Toone added two goals each as Clarke County thumped Mountain View in Bull Run District action on Monday.
Leah Mitchell and Olivia Morise also scored for the Eagles (10-0, 8-0).
Women's lacrosse: SU's Stiffler honored
FOREST — Shenandoah University's Emma Stiffler was named the ODAC Offensive Player of the Week on Monday, following two huge games.
Stiffler recorded 17 points (11 goals, six assists) as the Hornets thumped Bridgewater 22-8 and Randolph 27-3. The point total pushed her past the school's career scoring record at 296 points. She also now has 129 assists, also a program record.
