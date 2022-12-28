BEALETON — Handley remained unbeaten in Class 4 Northwestern District boys’ basketball play by burying Liberty 64-38 on Wednesday afternoon.
The Judges (5-6 overall, 3-0 district) had 11 of its 12 players score at least two points in the contest.
Handley leaders: Emerson Fusco 17 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists; Breylon Miller 12 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks; Amari Brown 12 points.
Sherando 58, Central 47
STRASBURG — Sherando trailed after one quarter but rallied to advqance to the title game at the Ram Hardwood Classic with a win over Central.
The Warriors (5-3) trailed 16-13 after one quarter, but outscored the Falcons (0-3) by a 17-6 margin in the second quarter to take control.
Sherando leaders: Kellen Tyson 16 points; Lazare Adingono 15 points; Trey Williams 13 points (3 3-pointers).
Girls' basketball: Pulaski Co. 57, Millbrook 36
PENN LAIRD — In a rematch of last year's Class 4 semifinal game, Pulaski County got revenge by outscoring Millbrook by 20 points in the second half at the Spotswood Tournament on Wednesday.
The Pioneers, who defeated Pulaski County 68-59 in overtime last season, trailed 16-15 after one quarter and 26-25 at the half. Millbrook (7-2) went ice cold in the second half, scoring just five points in the third quarter and six points in the fourth. Keslyn Secrist had 14 of her game-high 25 points in the second half for the Cougars.
Millbrook leaders: Hannah Stephanites 9 points; Jada Arrington 9 points; Jaliah Jackson 5 points.
Swimming: Colonels sweep quad-meet
WARRENTON — The James Wood boys' and girls' dominated in winning a quad-meet on Wednesday at the Warrenton Aquatic & Recreation Facility.
The Colonels won every boys' event in taking wins over Handley (140-4), Strasburg (138-22) and Appomattox Regional Governor's School (136-12). Handley also lost to Strasburg (71-10) and Appomattox (22-12).
In the girls' meet, James Wood defeated Handley (115-48), Strasburg (103-64) and Appomattox (140-0). Handley defeated Appomattoz (83-0) and lost to Strasburg (93-55).
James Wood boys' winners: Paul Warnagiris (200-yard freestyle, 1:54.42 and 100 backstroke, 2:12.45); Andrew Thompson (200 individual medley, 2:19.35 and 100 freestyle, 52.56); Alex Hua (50 freestyle, 23.93 and 100 breaststroke, 1:11.06); Joseph Warnagiris (100 butterfly, 57.48 and 500 freestyle, 5:06.88); 200 medley relay (J. Warnagiris, Hua, Chris Ballentine, Trent Rackowski) 1:47.65; 200 freestyle relay (Reagan Kite, Ethan Britton, Hua, Gabriel Boone) 1:43.96; 400 freestyle relay (Reid Malony, Thompson, Boone, J. Warnagiris) 3:51.71.
James Wood girls' winners: Lauren Masters (50 freestyle, 26.26 and 100 breaststroke, 1:15.88); Kallie Gyurisin (200 individual medley, 2:37.63); 200 medley relay (Samantha Krueger, Annia Hua, Masters, Gyurisin) 2:06.40; 400 freestyle relay (Hua, Krueger, Gyurisin, Masters) 4:22.80.
Handley girls' winners: Laura Salley (100 freestyle, 1:08.70); Kelsye Brown (500 freestyle, 6:32.03); 200 freestyle relay (Sullivan Morefield, Brown, Salley, Ren Delaney) 1:59.80.
Clarke County captures dual with Central
STRASBURG — The Clarke County boys' and girls' team each record wins over Central on Wednesday at Signal Knob Recreation Center.
The Eagles girls' won 76-36, while the boys scored a 58-34 win.
Clarke County girls' winners: Maya Pitts (200-yard freestyle, 2:27.60 and 100 butterfly, 1:10.39); Kyleigh Goforth (100 freestyle, 1:10.39 and 100 breaststroke, 1:37.00); Noelle Whalen (100 backstroke, 1:18.12); 200 medley relay (Whalen, Goforth, Pitts, Rebecca Spitler) 2:25.74; 200 freestyle relay (Whalen, Leah Mitchell, Goforth, Pitts) 2:13.78; 400 freestyle relay (Yasmina Alisherova, Mitchell, Kylie Prazinko, Claire Quijada) 6:23.24.
Clarke County boys' winners: Matthew Marsden (50 freestyle, 31.73 and 100 backstroke 1:23.48); Jefferson Fairbanks (200 freestyle, 2:22.64); Jack Westbrook (100 breaststroke, 1:35.52); 200 medley relay: (Ethan Marchisano, Danny Harwell, Fairbanks, Marsden) 2:16.98; 200 freestyle relay (Fairbanks, Westbrook, Marchisano, Harwell) 1:58.87; 400 freestyle relay (Marchisano, Marsden, Harwell, Fairbanks) 4:46.18.
Men’s basketball: Elizabethtown 73, SU 65
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — Elizabethtown scored the first six points and never trailed in handing Shenandoah University its fifth consecutive loss on Wednesday afternoon.
The Blue Jays (5-4) built a 35-24 halftime lead and held off a late rally from the Hornets (2-8). Trailing 64-53 with 3:09 to go, SU surged to within 69-65 on Binwi Bihai’s layup with with 34 seconds to go. Elizabethtown made all four of its free throws in the final 33 seconds to close out the win.
Davion Roberts led the Hornets with 22 points and nine rebounds. Landon Russ netted 19 points and Malik Jordan added nine. Bihai also grabbed nine rebounds. Rance Russo had 25 points (including 4 3-pointers) to lead the Blue Jays.
SU shot 22 of 68 (32 percent) for the game, while Elizabethtown was 25 of 48 (52 percent).
