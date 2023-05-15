WINCHESTER — Handley’s Nathan Thomas completed a Class 4 Northwestern District sweep, teaming with Ty Dickson to capture the boys’ doubles championship on Tuesday at the Slaughter Tennis Pavilion.
Thomas, who won the singles title on Monday, and Dickson did not drop a set on Tuesday. The top-seeded duo defeated Sherando’s Tommy Reese and Greyson Foltz 7-5, 6-0 in the semifinals and rolled 6-1, 6-2 over Kettle Run’s Jackson Craig and Connor Dean in the championship match. The second-seeded Craig and Dean needed a tiebreaker to edge No. 3 Josh Borromeo and Ryan Stevens of James Wood 6-2, 5-7, 10-8.
Handley’s Sarina Parikh and Grace Meehan, the No. 3 team, beat both of the teams seeded ahead of them to win the girls’ title. In the semifinals, Parikh and Meehan rallied to win 5-7, 6-3, 10-8 again second-seeded Kinsey Knox and Abigail Townes of Millbrook. In the finals, the Handley duo knocked off top-seeded Michaela Koch and Morgan Sutphin of Sherando 6-0, 7-5. Koch and Sutphin advanced to the final with a 6-2, 6-1 triumph against James Wood’s Bianca Linares and Violet Quodala.
Each of the finalists advance to Region 4C doubles competition which will be held May 23 at Handley. The regional singles semifinals will be held on Monday.
Softball: Clarke County 2, Central 0WOODSTOCK — Madison Edwards hit a two-run home run in the third inning and Anna Hornbaker threw a two-hit shutout to lead Clarke County to a Bull Run District win over Central on Monday.
Edwards also had a walk and Hornbaker struck out 11 batters and went 2 for 3 with a walk for the Eagles (10-7, 9-4 district), who had 11 hits.
Other Clarke County leaders: Claire Unger 2-3, run; Devin Simmons-McDonald 2-3; Campbell Paskel 2-4.
College track: Moore, Measell place in meetCHESTER, Pa. — Miles Moore and Kaitlin Measell each finished in the Top 3 in events at the Widener Last Chance Meet on Monday.
Moore had a 10.76 in the 100-meter prelims and a 10.79 in the final on his way to a runner-up finish. Measell posted a 5.54-meter leap in the long jump to place third.
The NCAA Championships field officially will be announced on Sunday.
WNBA penalizes Aces coach and teamNEW YORK — The WNBA suspended Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon for two games without pay Tuesday for violating league and team respect in the workplace policies.
The violation was related to comments made by Hammon to Dearica Hamby in connection with the player’s recent pregnancy. Hamby’s allegations were that she was bullied and manipulated for being pregnant.
The league also rescinded the Aces’ first-round pick in the 2025 draft for violating league rules regarding impermissible player benefits. Las Vegas didn’t have a 2024 pick in the first round because of a prior trade.
The impermissible benefits were in connection with negotiations for an extension of Hamby’s player contract. She had signed a two-year extension last June. Hamby was traded on Jan. 21 to the Los Angeles Sparks.
Average salaries on rise in MLSNEW YORK — Chicago Fire midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri remained Major League Soccer’s highest-paid player this year, and the league’s average salary rose 3.1% to $473,292.
Toronto surpassed Atlanta as the team with the highest payroll at $25.7 million followed by the LA Galaxy at $23.5 million, according to figures released Tuesday by the MLS Players Association.
Montreal was the lowest of the 29 teams at $10.5 million, just behind expansion franchise St. Louis at $10.9 million. The New York Red Bulls and Orlando were at about $11.2 million.
Shaqiri, who joined the Fire ahead of the 2022 season, has a $7.35 million base salary this year and $8,153,000 in total compensation, which includes a prorated share of a signing bonus and other guaranteed money not attributable to a specific year.
Browns finalize deal for edge rusher SmithCLEVELAND — Za’Darius Smith has put a new edge on Cleveland’s offseason defensive makeover.
The three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher officially joined the Browns on Tuesday after the team agreed last week to acquire him from the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for fifth-round draft picks in 2024 and 2025.
Smith’s arrival, in a deal that seemed to come out of nowhere, provides an exclamation point to the Browns’ defensive line overhaul the past few months.
Through free agency, the draft and in trading for Smith, one of five players to get 10 sacks in three of the past four seasons, the Browns have given new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz more weapons up front and help for All-Pro end Myles Garrett, who has had to carry most of the load.
Smith will reunite with defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, his former Vikings teammate who signed a four-year, $57 million contract in March. The Browns also signed end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, who had five sacks with Houston last season, and drafted Baylor defensive tackle Siaki Ika and Missouri defensive end Isaiah McGuire.
Favre wants to be removed from lawsuitJACKSON, Miss. — Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre is asking the Mississippi Supreme Court to remove him as a defendant in a civil lawsuit that seeks to recover millions of dollars of misspent welfare money meant to help some of the neediest people in the United States.
In papers filed late Monday, Favre’s attorneys argue the Mississippi Department of Human Services is making “utterly meritless” legal arguments in suing Favre.
On April 24, Hinds County Circuit Judge Faye Peterson denied Favre’s request to be removed from the lawsuit, which has more than three dozen people or businesses as defendants. Favre is asking the Supreme Court to overturn Peterson’s decision.
Millions of federal welfare dollars for low-income Mississippi residents were squandered on projects supported by wealthy or well-connected people from 2016 to 2019, prosecutors say.
