The Handley boys’ soccer team has forfeited five games because of the use of an ineligible player.
In a news release Thursday, the school said it recently became aware the player, who met age and academic requirements, but had exhausted the rule for eight semesters of eligibility allowed by the Virginia High School League for competition.
The school self-reported to the VHSL and exhausted all appeals. The VHSL ruled this week that the Judges must forfeit four Class 4 Northwestern District wins and a tie: March 21 vs. Kettle Run, March 23 vs. Liberty, March 28 vs. Fauquier, March 30 vs. Millbrook and April 4 vs. James Wood. The player has not competed for the team since the school was made aware of the situation and Handley has won three consecutive district games and now sits at 3-5 in the district.
The Judges will continue to play out the regular season and are eligible to compete in the district tournament.
In the release, the athletic department apologized for not catching the circumstance and emphasized that the team and coaching staff did nothing wrong.
The updated district standings are as follows: 1. Kettle Run 5-0-1; 2. Fauquier 5-3; 3 (tie). Sherando, Millbrook 3-3-1; 5. Handley 3-5; 6. Liberty 2-4-1; 7. James Wood 2-5.
Softball: Sherando 7, Fauquier 0
STEPHENS CITY — Lily Wray struck out nine batters and walked none in a three-hit shutout to lead Sherando to a Class 4 Northwestern District win over Fauquier on Thursday.
Wray also went 1 for 4 with two RBIs for the Warriors (10-4, 8-0 district), who scored at least one run in each of the first five innings.
Other Sherando leaders: Abby Vadnais 2-3, double, 2 RBIs, walk, run; Kayla Grum 2-3, RBI, walk; Anna Borst 1-4, RBI; Santanna Puller double; Kendra Chunta 1-2, run, walk; Madison Harris two walks, run.
Millbrook 20, Liberty 10
BEALETON — Trailing 8-2 after five innings, Millbrook exploded for 12 runs in the sixth inning and six runs in the seventh to beat Liberty in a Class 4 Northwestern District game on Thursday.
Grace Badnek (3 for 6) put Millbrook (4-11, 3-6 district) up 10-8 with a grand slam in the sixth inning, one of six home runs for the Pioneers. Emily Jeffries hit two of them and finished 4 for 6 with a double, three runs and seven RBIs and and earned the win by pitching 5.1 innings, allowing nine runs (four earned), seven hits and five walks while striking out five batters.
Other Millbrook leaders: Alexis McFarland 3-6, home run, four runs, three RBIs; Emma Martin 4-5, home run, double, three runs, two RBIs; Rowan McCullough 2-5, home run; Allie Simmons 3-4, three runs, RBI, walk; Jazmin Orr 3-5, 3 runs.
Baseball: Millbrook 12, Liberty 0 (5)
BEALETON — Millbrook's Devin Reid tossed a one-hitter, while Nate Brookshire and Micah George each smacked two-run homers in the Pioneers' 12-0 Class 4 Northwestern District rout of Liberty in five innings on Thursday.
Millbrook (12-2, 7-1) had just six hits in the game, but took advantage of 13 walks and 12 stolen bases in the triumph.
Reid allowed a first inning single and a walk, while striking out nine.
Millbrook leaders: Carl Keenan 4 walks, 4 runs, 4 stolen bases; George 2-2 (home run, 2 walks), 4 runs, 3 RBIs, 2 stolen bases; Brookshire 2-4 (home run), 4 RBIs, 2 stolen bases; Ryan Liero 2-2 (2 walks), 2 RBIs; 2 stolen bases.
James Wood 4, Musselman 3 (8)
WINCHESTER — Michael Jackson's bases-loaded single in the bottom of the eighth allowed James Wood to avenge an earlier-season loss to Musselman (W.Va.).
The Colonels got a break when Nick Bell reached on a dropped third strike with one out. Deuce Strosnider followed with a double and Evan LaFollette was intentionally walked to load the bases before Jackson's game-winning single.
Clayton Braithwaite's two-run, pinch-hit single capped a three-run sixth as the Colonels (12-2) rallied from a 3-0 deficit against Musselman, which defeated them 7-2 on March 20.
Daniel Francheschi got the final two outs in the eighth to earn the win. Bell allowed six hits, 3 runs and a walk, while striking out six over the first six innings. Cade Cornwell allowed three walks with a strikeout in 1.1 innings of hitless relief.
Sherando 10, Fauquier 5
STEPHENS CITY — Cole Orr allowed only two earned runs in a complete game and had two RBIs and two walks as Sherando defeated Fauquier in a Class 4 Northwestern District game on Thursday.
Orr allowed seven hits and one walk while striking out eight batters for the Warriors (7-7, 4-4 district), who trailed 4-2 after the Falcons scored four runs in the top of the third inning. Sherando scored once in the third, twice in the fourth and four times in the fifth for a 9-5 lead.
Other Sherando leaders: Hayden LaFever 3-3, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs, walk; Brady Largent 3 RBIs; Trey Williams 2-3, 3 runs; Malachi Sloane 1-3, run, RBI.
Boys' tennis: Clarke County 7, Strasburg 2
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County clinched a Bull Run District win after singles play in a triumph of Strasburg on Thursday.
Clarke County winners: Singles: No. 1 Linus Pritchard 8-4; No. 3 Jack Lucier 8-4; No. 4 Thomas Dalton 8-2; No. 5 Dominic Boukaia 8-2; No. 6 Jonathan Westbrook 8-1. Doubles: No. 2 Dalton-Boukaia 8-5; No. 3 Westbrook-Cannon Long 8-1.
Mercersburg 5, Handley 4
MERCERSBURG, Pa. — Mercersburg (Pa.) won four of six singles matches in defeating Handley on Thursday.
The Judges (9-2) won two doubles matches in tiebreaks and lost the No. 6 singles match in a point tiebreaker after splitting two sets.
Handley winners: Singles: No. 1 Nathan Thomas 6-4, 6-3; No. 3 Jack Boye 6-3, 3-6, 10-8 (point tiebreak); Doubles: No. 1. Thomas/Boye 9-8 (7-5); No. 2 Ty Dickson/Carter Bessette 9-8 (7-5).
Girls' tennis: Sherando 9, Fauquier 0
WARRENTON — Sherando dropped only 10 games in sweeping Fauquier in a Class 4 Northwestern District match on Thursday.
The Warriors are 11-1 (8-1 district).
Winners: Singles: No. 1 Michaela Koch 8-3; No. 2 Morgan Sutphin 8-1; No. 3 Emmy Woolever 8-1; No. 4 Gabriella Koch 8-0; No. 5 Katie Freilich 8-1; No. 6 Lia Gannon 8-3. Doubles: No. 1 M. Koch/Gannon 8-1; No. 2. Sutphin/Woolever 8-0; No. 3 G. Koch/Freilich 8-0.
Strasburg 6, Clarke County 3
BERRYVILLE — Strasburg knocked off Clarke County in Bull Run District action on Thursday.
The Eagles fell to 3-7 overall, 2-4 district.
Clarke County winners: Singles: No. 5 Isabella Concha 8-5; No. 6 Kylie Prazinko 8-6. No. 3 doubles: Concha-Prazinko 8-5.
Kettle Run 8, James Wood 1
WINCHESTER — James Wood fell in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Tuesday.
Sydney Delawder and Julia Taylor combined for a 9-8 win (7-2 tiebreaker) at No. 2 doubles.
Track & field: Eagles sweep quad
BERRYVILLE — Kaylah Danjczek won three individual events and Leah Kreeb set a new school mark in the high jump to lead the Clarke County girls to an easy win in a quad meet on Wednesday.
The Eagles totaled 110 points to outdistance Randolph-Macon Academy (67), Mountain View (29) and Rappahannock County (11).
Kreeb cleared 5 feet, 2.25 inches to set the school record. Danjczek won the 100-meter hurdles (18.70), 300 hurdles (55.75) and triple jump (29-0).
In the boys’ competition, Jackson Ellis won a pair of events to pace the Eagles. Clarke County won with 77.5 points, topping Mountain View (61), Randolph-Macon Academy (60.5) and Rappahannock County (39).
Ellis captured the 400 (52.22) and 800 (2:16.27).
Other Clarke County girls’ winners: Emmalene Morris (200, 28.71); Abigail Cochran (800, 2:49.91); 4x100 relay (Bailey Beard, Danjczek, Selene Good, Morris) 52.21; 4x400 relay (Danjczek, Miranda King, Morris, Reagan Myer) 4:50.48.
Other Clarke County boys’ winners: James Casey (3,200, 11:44.44); 4x800 relay (Ellis, Jacob Kitner, Logan Lamaster, Seth Brown) 4:00.27.
