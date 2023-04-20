WINCHESTER — Mia Hudson and Bella Balio each scored a goal and Emma Westfall stopped 16 shots as Handley edged Kettle Run 2-1 in Class 4 Northwestern District girls' soccer action on Friday.
Jailynn Rivera and Emeryce Worrell each had an assist for the Judges, who improved to 8-4 overall, 8-2 in the district.
Sherando 2, Fauquier 0
WARRENTON — Alba Amor Lopez and Olivia Lee netted goals as Sherando topped Fauquier in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Friday.
Sophia Straightiff and Joyce Mpanya each had an assist, while Rhys Neff recorded her first shutout for the Warriors (4-6-1, 4-3-1) with three saves.
Boys' soccer: Handley 3, Kettle Run 1
NOKESVILLE — Handley gave Kettle Run its first Class 4 Northwestern District loss of the season on Friday.
The Judges are 4-6-1 (4-5 district) and the Cougars are 7-2-1 (5-1-1).
Handley leaders: Ramon Diaz-Guzman 1 goal, 1 assist; Dash Fitzsimmons, Jonathan Romero 1 goal each; Edgardo Sanchez-Lopez, Jackson Justice 1 assist each; Owen Turnbull and Bryce Pollak 9 combined saves.
Baseball: Rappahannock 10, Clarke Co. 4
WASHINGTON — Rappahannock County pounded out 17 hits and took advantage of four errors to score five unearned runs in a victory over Clarke County on Friday.
The Eagles dropped to 5-8 overall, 4-6 district.
Clarke County leaders: Matthew Sipe 3-4 (triple), 2 runs, RBI, 3 stolen bases; Camden McCarty 3-3, 2 RBIs.
Kettle Run 11, Handley 1 (6)
NOKESVILLE — Kettle Run's Trey Western tossed a five-hitter as the Cougars knocked off Handley in six innings of a Class 4 Northwestern District game on Friday.
Lucas Mammano's RBI single in the top of the third plated Dylon Moxley to give Handley a 1-0 lead. Kettle Run rebounded with four runs in the third, three in the fifth and walked off with four in the sixth. The Judges (4-12, 1-8) were hurt by five errors in the contest.
Handley leaders: Mammano 2-3, RBI, 2 stolen bases; Moxley 1-2, run, stolen base.
Softball: Clarke Co. 12, Rappahannock 0 (5)
WASHINGTON — Anna Hornbaker tossed a two-hitter and joined Madison Edwards with three hits as Clarke County blanked Rappahannock County in five innings of Bull Run District action on Friday.
Hornbaker allowed two walks and struck out nine as the Eagles improved to 8-4 overall, 7-1 district.
Clarke County leaders: Edwards 3-4 (double, triple), 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Hornbaker 3-4 (triple); 2 RBIs; Brooke Choate 2-3, 3 RBIs; Campbell Paskel 1-2, RBI; Claire Unger 2 runs.
Girls' tennis: Handley 8, Kettle Run 1
WINCHESTER — Handley cruised to a Class 4 Northwestern District victory over Kettle Run on Friday.
The Judges improved to 10-2 overall, 8-1 district.
Handley winners: Singles: No. 2 Grace Meehan 8-3; No. 3 Lindsay Pifer 8-1; No. 4 Page Brubaker 8-5; No. 5 Tess McAllister 8-0; No. 6 Sophia McAllister 8-0. Doubles: No. 1 Sarina Parikh-Pifer 8-1; No. 2 Meehan-Brubaker 8-4; No. 3 T. McAllister-S. McAllister 8-2.
Millbrook 9, James Wood 0
WINCHESTER — Millbrook won all seven of the matches that were contested in a Class 4 Northwestern District win over James Wood on Friday.
The Colonels forfeited matches at No. 6 singles and No. 3 doubles.
Millbrook winners: Singles; No. 1 Kinsey Knox 8-2; No. 2 Abigail Townes 8-2; No. 3 Kiley Carter 8-1; No. 4 Peyton Cotterell 8-2; No. 5 Nora Lewis 8-0. Doubles: No. 1 Knox-Townes 8-0; No. 2 Carter-Cotterell 8-0.
Boys' tennis: James Wood 9, Millbrook 0
WINCHESTER — James Wood rolled to a sweep of Millbrook during Class 4 Northwestern District action on Friday.
The Colonels improved to 8-3 overall, 4-2 district.
James Wood winners: Singles: No. 1 Josh Borromeo 8-0; No. 2 Ryan Stevens 8-0; No. 3 Scott Shepherd 8-0; No. Josh Lucas 8-1; No. 5 Lane Pugh 8-3; No. 6 Trenton Gould 8-5. Doubles: No. 1 Borromeo-Stevens 8-1; No. 2 Shepherd-Pugh 8-0; No. 3 Carter Buck-Treyden Campbell 8-1.
Handley 9, Kettle Run 0
NOKESVILLE — Handley remained unbeaten in Class 4 Northwestern District play with a sweep against Kettle Run on Friday.
The Judges improved to 10-2 overall, 9-0 district.
Handley winners: Singles: No. 1 Nathan Thomas 8-6, No. 2 Ty Dickson 8-0; No. 3 Jack Boye 8-1; No. 4 Carter Bessette 8-2; No. 5. Matthew Bosshard 8-0; No. 6 Geronimo Dib Ghys 8-1. Doubles: No. 1 Thomas-Boye 8-4; No. 2 Dickson-Bessette 8-1; No. 3 Bosshard-William Brubaker 8-0.
Men's tennis: SU 6, Randolph-Macon 3
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University's top four players secured all of the points as the Hornets closed out their regular season with a victory over Randolph-Macon on Friday.
SU (12-5, 7-2) took a 2-1 lead after doubles play with the teams of No. 1 Jovan Cirkovic-Artem Babaiev (8-2) and No. 2 Dominick Suwak-Keith Orr (8-2) scoring wins.
In singles play, No. 1 Cirkovic (6-0, 6-0), No. 2 Babaiev (6-2, 6-0), No. 3 Suwak (6-1, 6-1) and No. 4 Orr (6-2, 6-2) each won in straight sets.
SU, the No. 3 seed, will host the No. 6 seed in the ODAC Tournament on Wednesday.
