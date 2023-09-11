FRONT ROYAL — Handley tied for fifth to lead local teams at the Skyline Invitational high school golf tournament on Tuesday at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club.
The Judges totaled 308 strokes to tie with Hanover in the 23-team field. Loudoun County, with three players breaking par, finished at 290 to edge Jefferson Forest by two shots. James Wood (314) placed 10th. Millbrook (348) took 17th, while Clarke County (358) and Sherando (393) finished 18th and 22nd, respectively.
Loudoun County's Ayla Browning and Meridian's Noah Peng tied for medalist honors with rounds of 68.
Handley scorers: Sam Thome 73, Jag Fitzsimmons 76, Dash Fitzsimmons 78, Jackson Bouder 81.
James Wood scorers: Brayden Rockwell 73, Laney Stiles 79, Jake Bursey 80, Jay Bartlett 82.
Millbrook scorers: Rich Pell 75, Tyler Learn, 90, Molly Deegan 91, Travis Hambrick 92.
Clarke County scorers: Hunter Breece 79, Grace Trent 92, Caleb Erickson 93, Joseph Ziercher 94.
Sherando scorers: Jay Sluss 94, Sam Brooks 95, T.J. Selznick 98, Kieran Lindberg 106.
Cross country: Handley sweeps district mini
WINCHESTER — Handley's Will Pardue and Seneca Welpott each took individual titles in leading the Judges' boys and girls to victories in a Northwestern District mini meet at the Third Battle of Winchester course on Tuesday.
Led by Pardue's 17:29.6 timing, Handley swept the top three places on the way to winning the boys' meet with 18 points. Sherando (42), Millbrook (74) and James Wood (110) followed the Judges.
Welpott took the girls' title in 22:19.9, helping the Judges (46) to edge James Wood (50), Sherando (63) and Millbrook (69) in the team race.
Other Handley boys' scorers: 2. Will Thomas 17:37.9; 3. Skip Dickson 18:52.6; 5. Noah Meleason 19:09.3; 7. Finn Slaughter 19:32.6.
Sherando boys' scorers: 4. Brock Smith 18:59.2; 6. Jed Bell 19:16.7; 8. Sebastian Berrios 19:37.2; 9. Ward Heffern 19:58.0; 15. Julean Mendez 20:44.9.
Millbrook boys' scorers: 10. Elijah McGee 20:23.5; 13. Bennett Wiess 20:30.7; 14. Graham Davison 20:44.4; 18. Kingston Guerrero 20:59.7; 19. Jackson Carr 22:07.2
James Wood scorers: 20. Thomas Newman 22.21.2; 21. Ethan Pratt-Perez 22:21.4; 22. Eli Clark 22:21.7; 23. Tyler Dewarf 22:21.7; 24. Zachary Harrington 22:21.9.
Other Handley girls' scorers: 2. Stephanie Truban 22:29.4; 5. Ella Warren 22:58.2; 18. Ellie Bessette 24:52.1; 20. Audrey Rinker 25:21.9.
James Wood girls' scorers: 8. Kate Konyar 23:41.6; 9. Lauren Thompson 23:41.6; 10. Katelyn Palmer 23:41.7; 11. Kirin Nashed 23:41.7; 12. Alina Kieffer 23:41.7.
Sherando girls' scorers: 6. Mia Adams 23:16.6; 7. Addy Wallin 23:35.4; 15. Avery Ryan 24:26.2; 16. Natalie Clark 24:31.4; 19. Olivia Lee 24:53.6.
Millbrook girls' scorers: 3. Addison Stover 22:45.3; 4. Caroline McCurry 22:51.1; 17. Emma Gressley 24:50.7; 21. Victoria Nikia-Kerns 25:35.0; 24. Layne Mendez 26:43.8.
Volleyball: Handley 3, Liberty 0
WINCHESTER — Handley cruised to a 25-13, 25-8, 25-12 romp against Liberty in Northwestern District action on Tuesday.
The Judges improved to 3-4 overall, 1-1 in district play.
Handley leaders: Alaina Braun-Duin 7 aces, 6 kills, 1 block, 3 digs; Elly Licklider 20 assists, 3 aces; Alexa Gluszak 11 kills, 3 aces, 4 digs; Kinley Duvall 8 digs; Tess McAllister 4 kills, 4 assists, 3 digs; Sadie Bailey 2 blocks; Eleanor Hessburg 4 kills.
Clarke County 3, Rappahannock Co. 0
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County rolled to a 25-20, 25-15, 25-22 sweep of Rappahannock County on Tuesday.
The Eagles improved to 3-5 overall, 2-1 in the Bull Run District.
Clarke County leaders: Marlee Backover 16 digs, 6 aces; Allie Lynch 31 assists; Isabel Aliveto 10 kills; Anna Spencer 9 kills, 1 block; Grace Gerenski 9 kills.
