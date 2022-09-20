FRONT ROYAL — Handley won a tiebreaker to place second to lead area high school golf teams in the annual Bryan Gunter Memorial tournament on Tuesday on the Blue and White nines at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club.
No one was catching Loudoun County, which had a 7-under par team total of 277 over the par-71 layout. Handley and Heritage tied at 302, but the Judges won a tiebreaker, which was card match on the fourth hole on the Blue course. James Wood (308) was fourth, while Millbrook (357) took seventh and Sherando (370) finished 10th in the 11-team event.
Loudoun County’s Nick Alexander fired a 66 to capture medalist honors by a stroke over Heritage’s Joe Johnson and the Captains’ Liam Howard.
Handley scorers: Sam Thome 73, Jag Fitzsimmons 73, Ashley Truban 76, Dash Fitzsimmons 80.
James Wood scorers: Drake Reese 74, Brayden Rockwell 76, Braeden Crawford 76, Zach Woskobunik 82.
Millbrook scorers: Rich Pell 80, Logan Limoges 88, Colin Wilt 90, Molly Deegan 99.
Sherando scorers: Landon Rust 87, Jackson Hepner 90, Kieran Lindberg 92, Charlie Lease 101.
Volleyball: Millbrook 3, Liberty 0
WINCHESTER — Millbrook remained unbeaten on the season by rolling to a 25-13, 25-10, 25-6 romp in Class 4 Northwestern District play on Tuesday at Casey Gymnasium.
The Pioneers improved to 9-0 overall and 4-0 in the district.
Millbrook leaders: Ashley Roberts 9 kills, 3 digs; Gigi Norris 8 digs, 8 assists; Grace Behneke 10 kills.
Luray 3, Clarke County 0
LURAY — Clarke County suffered a 25-16, 25-16, 25-17 loss against Luray in Bull Run District action on Tuesday.
Clarke County leaders: Bailey Mayo 4 kills, 2 blocks; Kiera Rohrbach 4 kills, 11 digs; Anna Spencer 4 kills, 1 ace; Natalia Rodriguez Gonzalez 16 assists; Audrey Gaerig 1 ace.
