VIRGINIA BEACH — Simon Bishop captured the 165-pound weight class to lead Handley to a 12th-place finish at the Mike Duman Toys for Tots wrestling tournament which concluded Friday at Ocean Lakes High School.
The Judges totaled 98 points in the 30-team event. Independence captured the title with 204.5.
Bishop dominated his weight class. After he received a first-round bye, Bishop recorded three consecutive pins to reach the championship match. He decisioned Ocean Lakes' Logan Chambers 10-5 to take home the title.
Handley had four other place-winners.
Logan Westfall (126) took fourth, recording two pins and a major decision before a semifinal loss. After recording another pin in the consolations, Westfall dropped a 4-0 decision against Kempsville's Joseph Custodio in the third-place match.
Thomas Thorpe (157) placed sixth. Thorpe won with two pins and a decision before falling in the semifinals. After a loss in the consolations, Thorpe dropped a 6-2 decision against Princess Anne's Xavier Jardine.
Hayden Thompson (120) took seventh. Thompson recorded two pins along the way before winning his final match with an injury default.
Charlie Milam (150) placed eighth. Milam had two pins during the event, but lost by fall to Cape Henry's Parker Tiffany in the seventh-place match.
Swimming: Warriors, Colonels triumph
MANASSAS — The Sherando girls and James Wood boys each won team titles at the Holiday Hundreds meet held by Colgan High School on Wednesday.
The Warriors captured the girls' title with 267 points, topping second-place Kettle Run (205) in an 11-team field. James Wood (118) took fourth, while Millbrook (92) placed sixth and Handley (32) was 10th.
James Wood totaled 224 points to finish ahead of runner-up Meridian (180) in the boys' field. Sherando (166) placed third, while Millbrook (113) took fifth.
The boys' and girls' teams each swam six events (four individual and two relays) in the meet.
Sherando girls' winners: Taylor Smith (100-yard butterfly, 56.73 and 100 breaststroke, 1:06.54); Madelynn Twigg (100 backstroke, 1:00.51); 200 medley relay (Twigg, Smith, Chesley Jones, Lexee Schelhammer) 1:52.22; 200 freestyle relay (Smith, Schellhammer, Madison Reed, Twigg) 1:41.81.
James Wood girls' winners: Lauren Masters (100 freestyle, 54.40).
James Wood boys' winners: Joseph Warnagiris (100 freestyle, 49.63 and 100 backstroke, 53.93); Paul Warnagiris (100 breaststroke, 1:03.77); 200 medley relay (Alex Hua, J. Warnagiris, P. Warnagiris, Trent Rakowski) 1:45.67; 200 freestyle relay (P. Warnagiris, Ethan Britton, Andrew Thompson, J. Warnagiris) 1:34.54.
College baseball: SU ranked 24th in poll
TEMPE, Ariz. — Defending ODAC champion Shenandoah University is ranked 24th in the Collegiate Baseball preseason Division III rankings, which were released this week.
The Hornets (37-12-1) totaled 221 points. Salisbury, the 2021 NCAA champion and last year's runner-up, is No. 1 among the 40 teams to make the rankings with 298 points.
SU, which beat Salisbury 6-4 in 15 innings last season, will host the Sea Gulls on March 13 at Bridgeforth Stadium. In other games against ranked teams, the Hornets will host No. 15 Oswego State on March 4-5 and No. 17 Lynchburg on April 22 and travel to No. 34 Penn State-Harrisburg on April 17.
Shenandoah opens its season at home on February 11 with a doubleheader against Widener.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.