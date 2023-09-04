FREDERICK, Md. — Handley's Garrett Stickley dominated a field of 171 finishers to capture the boys' division title at the Hood College High School Invitational on Saturday.
Stickley covered the 3.1 miles in 16 minutes, 0.2 seconds to win by 22 seconds over second-place Conner Myers of Jefferson (W.Va.). The Judges, who did not bring their full team to the event, placed 14th among 25 teams with 362 points. Jefferson (116) topped Loudoun County (119) for the title.
Led by Ella Warren's 16th-place overall (20:53.8), the Handley girls finished eighth with 224 points. Loudoun Valley (51) won by 91 points over second-place Dallastown (142).
Other Handley boys' scorers: 16. Will Thomas 16:58.4; 89. Finn Slaughter 18:43.9; 132. Matthew Doran 19:41.0; 134. Gabe Cooper 19:42.7
Other Handley girls' scorers: 30. Stephanie Truban 21:39.0; 42. Seneca Welpott 21:58.8; 66. Ellie Bessette 23:01.8; 80. Audrey Rinker 23:35.9.
Handley boys win tri competition
BEALETON — Handley's boys placed first and the Judges' girls took second in a 3.1-mile tri-meet at Liberty High School on Wednesday.
Led by Will Thomas' runner-up finish the Judges totaled 29 points, to top Skyline (38) and Liberty (65) in the boys' event.
Skyline (25) edge the Judges (30) and Liberty (79) in the girls' event.
Handley boys' scorers: 2. Will Thomas 16:37; 4. Skip Dickson 16:53; 6. Finn Slaughter 18:45; 8. Noah Meleason 18:47; 9. Avery Miller 18:48.
Handley girls' scorers: 3. Seneca Wilpott 21:38; 4. Stephanie Truban 21:48; 5. Ella Warren 22:09; 8. Audrey Rinker 24:23; 10. Isabel Doran 24:34.
Volleyball: Millbrook 3, Harrisonburg 0
HARRISONBURG — Millbrook remained unbeaten with a 25-12, 25-8, 25-22 sweep of Harrisonburg on Thursday.
The Pioneers have not dropped a set this season in improving to 4-0.
Millbrook leaders: Nicole Burau 6 kills, 3 blocks; Paisley Cook 14 assists, 4 aces; Kate Madden 16 digs; Camdyn Lockley 3 kills.
Warren County 3, Clarke County 1
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County dropped to 1-3 on the season as the Eagles suffered a 25-19, 25-22, 22-25, 25-15 loss against Warren County on Thursday.
Clarke County leaders: Anna Spencer 13 kills, 3 aces; Allie Lynch 25 assists; Marlee Backover 24 digs; Gracie Brown 3 blocks.
Golf: Handley 167, Brentsville 172
GAINESVILLE — Handley defeated Brentsville on the back nine of the Stonewall Golf Club on Thursday.
Handley scorers: Jag Fitzsimmons 37, Sam Thome 41, Jackson Bouder 43. Dash Fitzsimmons and Nash Sharma each shot a 46 to tie for the fourth score.
Field hockey: Johns Hopkins 3, SU 1
WINCHESTER — No. 2 Johns Hopkins snapped a 1-1 tie with two goals in the final period to top No. 25 Shenandoah University on Sunday.
Trailing 1-0 at the half, the Hornets (1-1) tied the contest as Elizabeth Ranberger converted an assist from Farren Winter about five minutes into the second half.
Johns Hopkins’ Jenna Halpin scored five minutes into the final period and Sienna Urbanski added an insurance goal with 1:12 left.
Taylor Swann had seven saves for SU, which was outshot 15-6.
On Friday, the Hornets opened their season with a 9-0 rout of Washington & Jefferson.
Mairead McKibbon had two goals and two assists. Claudia Lenahan and Gracie Wilkerson each had a goal and an assist. Emily Swartzbaugh, Camryn DeLeva, Rachel Koerner, Lily Kyvelos and Abby Barefoot also had goals. Kaitlyn Nakamura had two assists.
Women’s soccer: SU sweeps pair
BUENA VISTA — Shenandoah University knocked off Southern Virginia 3-2 on Saturday to open the season with a pair of road wins.
Kirklyn Wilson’s goal with less than three minutes remaining gave SU the win as the Hornets rallied from an early 2-1 deficit. Ellie Ajello and Karlie Hepner had first-half goals for SU. Emily Dendis had an assist.
On Friday in Arlington, the Hornets blanked Marymount 3-0. Audrey Atwell, Kaitlyn Wahl and Lexi DiSora had goals for SU, while Chandler Gallant added an assist. Keeper Karissa Domenick had one save.
Men’s soccer: SU splits in tourney
WASHINGTON — Shenandoah University topped the College of New Jersey on Saturday to gain a split in the Catholic University tournament.
Logan Whited’s goal at the 73-minute mark off an assist from Niclas Vavra was the game-winner. Nathan Yared had a goal off a feed from Chinedu Ikem in the first half. SU keeper Travis Jett had four saves.
On Friday, SU fell 2-1 against Catholic. Yared scored the Hornets’ goal off of a penalty kick in the first half. Neither team scored in the second half. Jett had six saves.
College volleyball: SU splits four matches
TIFFIN, Ohio — Shenandoah University went 2-2 in the Great Lakes Crossover Tournament.
SU opened the event with a 29-27, 28-30, 25-19, 25-12 win over St. Mary’s (Ind.). Former Sherando High School standout Regan Minney led the Hornets with 20 kills and 12 digs. Abby Lichtenfels had 44 assists, while Cheyenne Price notched seven aces and Aaliyah Chunn had four blocks.
Later Friday, SU fell 25-18, 28-26, 25-20 against Olivet College. Jillian Warter and Minney had eight kills each, while Lichtenfels dished out 21 assists and Natalie Reader recorded 13 digs.
On Saturday, SU opened with a 25-19, 25-18, 26-28, 25-20 loss to Alma College. Lichtenfels led SU with 44 assists and three blocks. Warter smacked 16 kills and Reader had 20 digs.
The Hornets closed with a 25-22, 25-22, 25-23 win over Washington College. Cara Butler had five aces, while Warter netted 11 kills. Lichtenfels recorded 25 assists and Reader led with 16 digs.
Cross country: SU men, women place third
SALISBURY, Md. — The Shenandoah University women’s and men’s teams each placed third at the Salisbury University Fall Classic on Saturday.
The SU men notched 82 points and were third among five teams, trailing Salisbury (18) and Seton Hall (44). The SU women (65) were third behind Seton Hall (19) and Salisbury (45) in a three-team field.
Tyler Kimble’s 13th-place overall finish (27:09.3) led SU in the 8K men’s race. Madeline Lotts (22:35.93) ran the fifth fastest 6K women’s time in schjool history and placed fifth overall for the Hornets.
