ASHBURN — Jett Helmut placed fifth at 285 pounds to lead Millbrook to a 26th-place finish among 41 teams at the King of the Rock wrestling tournament, which concluded Wednesday at Rock Ridge High School.
The Pioneers notched 66 points and tied with Patriot in the event, which was won by Battlefield with 221 points.
Helmet advanced to the semifinals with two byes and two pins before being pinned by eventual champion Quswarrah Kayed of Potomac Senior. Helmut lost a 1-0 decision in the consolation semifinals, but rebounded in another tight battle. In the fifth-place match, Helmut was tied against Seth Cogar of Rock Ridge through three periods. Helmet scored in the first overtime tiebreaker period to win 4-2.
Other top Millbrook wrestlers: Ezra Doyle-Naegeli 3-2 (two pins) at 215; Tyler Kinsey 3-2 (2 pins) at 165; Isaac Churchill 2-2 (2 pins) at 138; Jason Coleman 2-2 (1 pin) at 190.
Sherando 59, Kettle Run 15
STEPHENS CITY — Sherando recorded five pins on the way to a Class 4 Northwestern District dual triumph against Kettle Run on Wednesday.
Sherando winners: By pin: Isaac Cram (120), Anthony Lucchiani (126), Keagan Judd (150), Jake Dann (165), Zane Jenkins (175); By technical fall: Ethan Gonzalez (285); By decision: Brogan Teter (144), Peter Richardson (157). By forfeit: Damien Costello (106), Storm Miller (190), Judson Dean (215).
Girls' basketball: Sherando 60, Musselman 25
STEPHENS CITY — Aliza Murray and Grace Burke combined for 10 three-point goals as Sherando buried Musselman (W.Va.) on Wednesday.
The Warriors (6-0) led 18-7 after one quarter and 39-11 at the half. Murray had a game-high 21 points, including four 3-pointers, while Burke scored all 18 of her points on six 3-pointers. Burke added six rebounds, while Murray had three assists.
Other Sherando leaders: Asia Williams 5 points, 4 assists; Paige McKee 9 rebounds.
