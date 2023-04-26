WINCHESTER — No. 6 Guilford took a 2-1 lead after doubles and was able to hold on to upset No. 3 Shenandoah University 5-4 in the ODAC Men's Tennis Tournament quarterfinals on Wednesday.
The Quakers (8-9) advanced to Saturday's semifinals against Averett at Washington & Lee, while SU ended its season at 12-6.
When the two met on April 2, the Hornets won 5-4 thanks to a pair of doubles wins. This time, only No. 2 Keith Orr and Dominick Suwak were able to win for SU with an 8-1 triumph.
Guilford extended its lead to 4-1 with straight-set victories at No. 5 and No. 6 singles, but SU rallied to tie the match. No. 2 Artem Babaiev (6-1, 6-2), No. 3 Suwak (6-0, 6-4) and No. 4 Orr (6-2, 6-3) rolled in straight sets to make the matchup between Guilford's Andres Mercedes and SU's Jovan Cirkovic at No. 1 singles the deciding point.
Mercedes, who won to a three-setter to edge Cirkovic on April 2, again went the distance before pulling out a 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 triumph.
Girls' tennis: Handley 5, Washington 4
CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. — Handley pulled out a pair of dobles wins to secure a victory over Washington (W.Va.) on Wednesday.
The Judges improved to 12-2.
Handley winners: Singles: No. 3 Page Brubaker 8-2; No. 4 Tess McAllister 8-4; No. 5 Sophia McAllister 8-3. Doubles: No. 2 Brubaker-S. McAllister 8-3; No. 3 T. McAllister-Ellie Bessette 8-5.
Millbrook 9, Liberty 0
WINCHESTER — Millbrook dropped just one game in nine matches in a C lass 4 Northwestern District rout of Liberty on Wednesday.
The Pioneers improved to 10-3 overall, 8-3 in the district.
Millbrook winners: No. 1 Kinsey Knox 8-0; No. 2 Abigail Townes 8-0; No. 3 Peyton Cotterell 8-0; No. 4 Kiley Carter 8-0; No. 5 Nora Lewis 8-0; No. 6 Sarah Dalton 6-0. Doubles: No. 1 Townes-Cotterell 8-1; No. 2 Carter-Dalton 8-0; No. 3 Lewis-Liliana Ghali 8-0.
Sherando 9, Harrisonburg 0
HARRISONBURG — Sherando had no trouble in securing a sweep against Harrisonburg on Wednesday.
Sherando winners: Singles: No. 1 Michaela Koch 10-1; No. 2 Morgan Sutphin 10-2; No. 3 Emmy Woolever 10-0; No. 4 Gabriella Koch 10-5; No. 5 Katie Freilich 10-4; No. 6 Lia Gannon 10-5; Doubles: No 1. M. Koch-G. Koch 10-1; No. 2 Sutphin-Woolever 10-2; No. 3 Freilich-Gannon 10-3.
Boys' soccer: Handley 4, Harrisonburg 2
WINCHESTER — Handley celebrated its Senior Night with a victory against Harrisonburg on Tuesday.
The Judges improved to 6-6-1 overall.
Handley leaders: Anderson Argueta 2 goals; Jonathan Romero 1 goal; James Fowler 1 goal; Jag Fitzsimmons 3 assists; Frankie Gomez 1 assist; Bryce Pollak 13 saves.
Girls' soccer: Heritage 2, Sherando 1
LEESBURG — Sherando fell at Heritage on Wednesday.
The Warriors (4-7-1) got a goal from Ella Sampsell off an assist from Sophia Straightiff. Keeper Morgan Catalano had 12 saves.
Boys' tennis: James Wood 8, Sherando 1
STEPHENS CITY — James Wood swept the singles matches on the way to netting a Class 4 Northwestern District victory over Sherando on Wednesday.
The Colonels improved to 9-4, 5-3, while the Warriors dropped to 8-6, 4-4.
Singles winners: James Wood: No. 1 Josh Borromeo 8-3; No. 2 Ryan Stevens 8-5; No. 3 Scott Shepherd 8-6; No. 4 Josh Lucas 8-2; No. 5 Lane Pugh 8-6; No. 6 Treyden Campbell 8-1.
Doubles winners: James Wood: No. 2 Shepherd-Lucas 8-2; No. 3 Pugh-Campbell 8-4. Sherando: No. 1 Tommy Reese-Greyson Foltz 9-8 (7-3 tiebreaker).
Softball: Washington 7, James Wood 5
WINCHESTER — Washington (W.Va.) pounded out 14 hits and handed James Wood just its second loss of the season on Wednesday.
Washington (21-2) scored in five of seven innings and took a 7-3 lead into the bottom of the seventh against the Colonels (14-2). James Wood rallied to within two as Izzy McKee tripled and scored on an error. With runners at first and second and one out, James Wood had a runner thrown out stealing third base. The contest then ended on a groundout.
James Wood leaders: Sadie Kittoe 2-4 (homer), 2 RBIs; McKee 2-4 (triple), RBI; Jenna Shull 1-3 (homer), RBI; Ellie Johnson 2-3.
