PURCELLVILLE — Blake Jacobson and Cannon Long each won their weight classes to fuel Clarke County to a third-place finish among seven teams at the Woodgrove Holiday Invitational wrestling tournament on Thursday.
The Eagles totaled 93.5 points and finished behind Woodgrove (268.5) and George Marshall (144).
At 150 pounds, Jacobson had a pin and decision to advance to the title match, where he pinned Woodgrove’s Campbell Frook in 2:38. He was named the tournaments Outstanding Wrestler for upper weights.
At 155, Long advanced to the final with a major decision and then pinned Woodgrove’s Luke Benkelman in 2:21.
The Eagles as had three third-place finishers. John Ferraro (106), Colton Vincent (120) and Raul Villela (144) each recorded pins in their third-place bouts.
Doyle-Naegeli leads Pioneers at tourney
WOODBRIDGE — Ezra Doyle-Naegeli was Millbrook’s only place-winner as the Pioneers finished 29th among 50 teams in the two-day Battle at the Bridge Tournament at Woodbridge High School on Thursday.
Millbrook totaled 62 points. Brooke Point (199.5) topped Battlefield (184.5) for the title.
At 215 pounds, Doyle-Naegeli advanced to the semifinals with four wins, including two pins and a triumph in an ultimate tiebreaker, before falling to evental champion Abram Chumley of Kettle Run. After another loss, Doyle-Naegeli dropped a 3-2 decision to J.R. Tucker’s Grayson Starrett in the fifth-place match.
Caden Cruz (3-2 at 113) and Fernando Martinez (3-2 at 144) also had winning records for the Pioneers.
Boys' basketball: James Wood 65, Clarke Co. 40
WINCHESTER — Trailing by three points at halftime, James Wood outscored Clarke County 19-2 in the third quarter and rolled to a victory on Thursday.
The Colonels held the Eagles to just 12 points in the second half, while racking up 40.
Leaders: James Wood: Ashton Kees 24 points; Jared Neal 10 points; Benjamin Tollok 9 points; Andrew Link 8 points; Clarke County: Will Booker 13 points; Louie Marino 11 points; Tyler Sansom 8 rebounds; Nate Thompson 7 rebounds.
Jefferson 62, Millbrook 60
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Jefferson (W.Va.) held off a Millbrook comeback in the final quarter to win a thriller in the Martinsburg Tournament on Thursday.
The Pioneers trailed 47-40 entering the final quarter but rallied to take a 50-49 lead. The Cougars fought back to take the lead and held on in the final moment's after Tyler Seminaro's 3-point play cut the lead to 61-60.
Millbrook leaders: Seminaro 17 points; Detric Brown 11 points; Chase Ford 8 points; Jacob Burns 7 points; Richie Pell 7 points.
Girls’ basketball: James Wood 35, Clarke Co. 32
WINCHESTER — Brynna Nesselrodt scored 24 points, making 15 of 16 foul shots, to rally James Wood past Clarke County on Thursday.
The Colonels outscored the Eagles 15-6 in the final quarter of the defensive contest to pull out the win. Just three James Wood players and four from Clarke County scored in the game.
Leaders: James Wood: Nayah Edwards 6 points; Madison Shirley 5 points; Clarke County: Alainah McKavish 14 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals; Kaiya Williams 10 points; Keira Rohrbach 6 points.
Sherando 63, Broadway 34
STRASBURG — Unbeaten Sherando dominated Broadway to win the Ram Hardwood Classic on Thursday.
The Warriors (8-0) led 12-4 after one quarter, 25-12 at the half and 48-23 after three quarters.
Sherando leaders: Aliza Murray 25 points, 4 steals; Emma Livesay 8 points, 5 rebounds; Asia Williams 7 points, 5 assists; Farren Crist 7 points, 3 steals.
Millbrook splits in tourney
PENN LAIRD — In a rematch of last year’s Class 4 semifinal game, Pulaski County got revenge by outscoring Millbrook by 20 points in the second half in a 57-36 victory at the Spotswood Tournament on Wednesday.
Millbrook rebounded to edge Turner Ashby 40-34 in the consolation game on Thursday.
The Pioneers, who defeated Pulaski County 68-59 in overtime last season, trailed 16-15 after one quarter and 26-25 at the half. Millbrook (8-2) went ice cold in the second half, scoring just five points in the third quarter and six points in the fourth. Keslyn Secrist had 14 of her game-high 25 points in the second half for the Cougars.
Against Turner Ashby, the Pioneers trailed 12-11 after one quarter, but led 21-18 at the half and 35-26 after three quarters.
Millbrook leaders vs. Pulaski County: Hannah Stephanites 9 points. Jada Arrington 9 points; Jaliah Jackson 5 points.
Millbrook leaders vs. Turner Ashby: Jackson 13 points; Stephanites 12 points; Kaylene Todd 9 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.