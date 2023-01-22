WINCHESTER — The James Wood High School boys and the Sherando girls captured team titles at the 12th annual Black & Blue Invitational swim meet at Jim Barnett Park on Saturday.
Seven teams and 146 swimmers competed in the event.
Led by brothers Paul and Joe Warnagiris, who led the boys’ scorers with 72 points each, James Wood totaled 659 points. Millbrook (529) was second and Sherando (393) took fourth.
Led by top scorer Taylor Smith (72), the Warriors captured the girls’ meet with 684 points. James Wood (574) was second and Millbrook (399) was fourth.
James Wood boys’ winners: Paul Warnagiris (200-meter individual medley, 2:19.45 and 100 backstroke, 1:04.39); Joe Warnagiris (100 butterfly, 1:01.72 and 100 breaststroke, 1:10.91); Andrew Thompson (100 freestyle, 58.33); 200 medley relay (J. Warnagiris, P. Warnagiris, Thompson, Reagan Kite) 1:57.98; 200 freestyle relay (Kite, Alex Hua, Ethan Britton, Trent Rakowski) 1:49.89; 400 freestyle relay (J. Warnagiris, Thompson, Rakowski, P. Warnagiris) 3:55.70.
Sherando boys’ winners: Toby Winston (50 freestyle, 25.90).
Millbrook boys’ winners: Zackary Carter (200 freestyle, 2:07.99); Nathan Truong (400 freestyle, 4:52.84).
Sherando girls’ winners: Taylor Smith (200 individual medley, 2:24.98 and 100 breaststroke, 1:15.00); Chelsey Jones (200 freestyle, 2:24.69); Ellie Luong (400 freestyle, 5:28.83); 200 medley relay (Jones, Madison Reed. Smith. Luong) 2:11.88; 400 freestyle relay (Gracie Defibaugh, Audrey Kauffman, Jones, Smith) 4:25.73.
James Wood girls’ winner: Lauren Masters (50 freestyle, 28.46 and 100 freestyle, 1:00.62).
Clarke County girls split tri-meet
MANASSAS — Clarke County swept the girls’ meet and and split in the boys’ meet at Manassas Park on Saturday.
In the girls’ competition, the Eagles won 51-40 over Manassas Park and 62-28 over Madison County. In the boys’ meet, Clarke County beat Madison County 57, 22 and fell against Manassas Park 45-40.
Clarke County girls’ winners: Noelle Whalen (200-yard freestyle, 2:21.51 and 500 freestyle, 6:10.97); Maya Pitts (200 individual medley, 2:39.60, Kyleigh Goforth (100 freestyle, 1:10.13); 400 freestyle relay (Whalen, Rebecca Spitler, Leah Mitchell, Pitts) 4:51.62.
Clarke County boys’ winners: Jefferson Fairbanks (50 freestyle, 23.50 and 100 freestule, 55.44); Ryan Hooks (200 freestyle, 2:07.28); 400 freestyle relay (Hooks, Ethan Marchisano, Dylan Rosenbohm, Fairbanks) 4:20.09.
Wrestling: Handley places fourth in duals
LEESBURG — Handley went 3-2 and placed fourth among 12 teams at the Heritage Duals on Saturday.
The Judges opened with two wins, knocking off Freedom South Riding (57-24), Tuscarora (54-24), before topping host Heritage (54-21) in the quarterfinals. The Judges fell against Liberty (45-30) in the semifinals and against John Lewis (52-27) in the third-place match.
Handley leaders: Logan Westfall (126) 5-0, 5 pins; Nick Baker (132) 5-0, 2 pins; Hayden Thompson (120) 5-0, 2 pins; Thomas Thorpe (157) 4-1, 3 pins; Simon Bishop (165) 4-1, 3 pins.
James Wood goes 2-3 at duals
MCLEAN — James Wood won two of five matches while competing at the Highlander Duals on Saturday.
The Colonels defeated Bishop O’Connell (60-24) and Loudoun County (42-18), while falling to Battlefield (61-12), West Potomac (48-28) and Freedom South Riding (45-28).
James Wood leaders: Colton Bendure (120) 5-0, 2 pins, 1 major decision; James Battulga (144) 4-0; Max Mooney (106) 4-1, 1 major decision; Blake Messick (132) 4-1, 2 pins; Joseph Mullin (285) 4-1, 2 pins; Marshall Juergens (126) 3-2, 2 pins, 1 tech fall; Aiden Henry (150) 3-2, 2 pins, 1 major decision.
Sherando goes 4-1 in duals tourney
STRASBURG — Sherando won four of five matches at the Strasburg Invitational duals tournament on Saturday.
The Warriors defeated Moorefield (69-9), Martinsburg (60-16), Wilson Memorial (54-30) and Rockbridge County (45-36) and fell against host Strasburg (45-32) in the 10-team event.
Millbrook and Clarke County both went 1-4. The Pioneers defeated Moorefield (37-36) and fell against Strasburg (64-12), Broad Run (60-18), Martinsburg (51-18) and Rockbridge County (72-12). The Eagles defeated Moorefield (36-27), but fell against Herndon (57-12), Martinsburg (48-24), Broad Run (42-33) and Wilson Memorial (56-18).
Sherando individual leaders: Anthony Lucchiani (126) and Keagan Judd (150) were each 5-0; Tyler Koerner (132) was 4-0.
Clarke County individual leaders: Cannon Long (157) was 5-0; Wyatt Stemberger (132), Blake Jacobson (144) were each 4-1; Kolton Vincent (120) was 3-2.
Indoor track: Handley boys tie for 6th at VMI
LEXINGTON — Handley's Hassan Akanbi won the boys' high jump with a mark of 6 feet, 4 inches to highlight local performances on Saturday at the 44-school Walt Cormac Memorial meet.
The Judges boys tied for sixth with 21 points and James Wood tied for 28th with 2. St. John's College won with 41 points and Caroline was second with 39.
St. John's College won the girls' meet with 63 points and Robinson was second with 50. Handley was 21st with six points and James Wood did not score.
Other Handley boys' leaders: Will Pardue, second in 1,600 meters, 4:23.12; Garrett Stickley, fifth in 1,600, 4:26.43; Rodd'ney Davenport, sixth in shot put, 42-6.5; Aaron Lee, seventh in 300, 36.85.
James Wood boys' leaders: 4x800 (Jacob Oliver, Pratt-Perez, Simko, Eli Clark), fifth in 8:29.64; Ethan Pratt-Perez, seventh in 1,600, 4:30.19; Ryan Babington, 10th in high jump, 5-6; Owen Hahn, 10th in 3,200, 10:13.13.
Handley girls' leaders: Elizabeth Imoh, fourth in 55 hurdles, 8.85, fifth in high jump, 5-2; Mason Rinker, ninth in shot put, 30-1.
James Wood girls' leaders: 4x800 (Ruby Ostrander, Quetzali Angel-Perez, Lillian Lovelace, Lauren Thomas), 10th in 10:44.50.
Men’s basketball: SU 84, Randolph 75
LYNCHBURG — Shenandoah University used a late 12-0 run to vault past Randolph on Saturday, securing the Hornets’ first ODAC win of ther season.
SU (4-13, 1-7) led 40-38 at the half, but the Wildcats (5-14, 1-8) rallied to take the lead with a 3-point play with 4:11 remaining. Joshua Stephen’s layup got the Hornets even and triggered the 12-0 run that had SU ahead 75-65 with 1:39 left.
Davion Roberts and Stephen led SU with 17 points each. Richard Rogers (16) and Binwi Bihai (12) also scored in double figures for the Hornets, who shot 53 percent (25 of 47) for the game and nailed 23 of 30 free throws.
Danny Bickey had a game-high 28 points for Randolph, which shot 46.6 percent (27 of 58).
Women’s basketball: Roanoke 75, SU 65
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University couldn’t hang onto a 14-point halftime lead as Roanoke dominated the second half of an ODAC win on Saturday at the Wilkins Center.
The Hornets (11-6, 7-4) led 36-22 at the break, but the Maroons (12-5, 6-4) heated up to shoot 15 of 27 shots in the second half including 7 of 11 in the fourth quarter when they outscored SU 31-14. Roanoke made its first six shots in the final period, including four 3-pointers. The Maroons made 11 of 14 free throws down the stretch to hold on for the win.
Terese Green led the Hornets, who made 10 of 35 shots in the second half, with 17 points. Madison Kimble netted 14 and Maggie Rooklin had 13. Sayre Brandstatter had 17 points to lead Roanoke.
College wrestling: Ferrum 42, SU 7
WINCHESTER — Ferrum kept SU winless in ODAC competition with a victory on Saturday.
The Hornets (2-6, 0-4) won two matches. Dylan Weaver (174 pounds) won a 12-0 major decision and Sean Rhinebolt (133) pulled out a 7-6 decision. The Panthers (4-8, 2-2) won six matches (two by fall) and received two forfeits.
College indoor track: SU men place second in meet
COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. — The Shenandoah University men’s team placed second and the women placed third in the Collegeville Invitational on Saturday at Ursinus College.
The SU men (134) placed behind Ursinus (197) as 13 teams earned points. The Hornets had 80 points in the 10-team women’s field, which was won by Ursinus (151).
SU had four victories in the men’s events. Miles Moore captured the 200 meters in 22.51 seconds and placed second (6.98) to teammate William Crowder (6.94) in the 60 dash.
SU also went 1-2 in the triple jump with Donnell Jones’ leap of 41 feet, 1.25 inches edging Christopher Smalls’ jump of 39-10.75. Matthew Klocke captured the 60 hurdles (8.84) and placed second in the 800 (2:03.16).
Erin Atkinson was the lone champ for the SU women with her time of 19.39.17 winning the 5,000 by more than 13 seconds. Teammate Madeline Lotts (20:00.10) was third.
In the throws, Kiara Felston was second in the weight throw (51-5) and third in the shot put (37-8). The 4x400 relay team of Alexis Hubbard, Mackenzie Plowman, Haley Van Voorhis, and Sarah Sidoro was second at 4:22.35.
