BEREKELY SPRINGS, W.Va. — The James Wood golf team placed fourth among 11 schools at the Berkeley Springs Invitational at Cacapon State Park on Tuesday.
The Colonels totaled 326 strokes in the event. Washington (W.Va.) took the team crown with a 305, 15 strokes clear of second-place Keyser (W.Va).
James Wood’s Brayden Rockwell (76) and Jake Bursey (77) each made the All-Tournament Team, which included the medalist and the next six lowest individual scores. Keyser’s Noah Broadwater was medalist with a 2-under 70.
Lauren Van Horn (84) and Jay Bartlett (89) rounded out the Colonels’ scorers.
Volleyball: James Wood 3, Williamsport 0
WINCHESTER — James Wood remained unbeaten on the season with a 25-10, 25-22, 25-10 sweep over Williamsport (Md.) on Tuesday.
The Colonels (3-0) will next celebrate last season's Class 4 championship with the raising of their state title banner prior to a 7 p.m. contest at Shirley Gymnasium against Hedgesville (W.Va.).
James Wood leaders: Kennedy Spaid 9 kills, 7 digs; Tenley Mattison 6 kills, 4 blocks; Hannah McCullough 14 assists, Paige Ahakuelo, 4 aces; Addie Pitcock 4 aces; Brenna Corbin 12 digs, 3 aces.
Central 3, Clarke 0
WOODSTOCK — Central scored a 25-16, 25-13, 25-11 sweep against Clarke County on Tuesday in Bull Run District action.
The Eagles dropped to 1-4 on the season.
Clarke County leaders: Anna Spencer 8 kills, 1 ace; Allie Lynch 11 assists, 7 digs; Bryn Franzen 2 blocks; Gracie Brown 1 ace.
Cross country: SU's Lotts honored
FOREST — Shenandoah University cross country runner Madeline Lotts was named ODAC Runner of the Week as announced by the league Tuesday afternoon.
Lotts, a junior, ran a 22:36.0 in the 6K at the Salisbury (Md.) event, finishing sixth in the race. The time places her fourth all-time in program history. The former Warren County High School standout ran 59 seconds faster than her previous best time which occurred last fall at the Don Cathcart Invitational.
