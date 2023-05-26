Like they did during the regular season, James Wood and Millbrook dominated the Class 4 Northwestern All-District baseball team with the Colonels’ Colin McGuire being selected as Player of the Year and Adrian Pullen as Coach of the Year. The teams were selected by district coaches and announced Friday.
McGuire, a pitcher/third baseman, and Pullen helped the Colonels go unbeaten (12-0) in district play during the regular season. He was selected as a First Team pitcher. Other Colonels to make the First Team were: catcher John Copenhaver, first baseman Jared Neal, outfielder Kemper Omps and pitcher Nick Bell.
Millbrook, whose only two losses in the regular season came against the Colonels, had six First Team picks. They were: Shortstop Carl Keenan, second baseman Ryan Liero, third baseman Nate Brookshire, outfielders Micah George and Chase Ford and pitcher Cam Comins.
Sherando pitcher/second baseman Cole Orr was a utility pick and was joined on the First Team by outfielder Trey Williams. Handley shortstop/pitcher Kaplan Ambrose was a utility pick.
Second Team selections were: James Wood: Outfielder Michael Jackson, third baseman McGuire; Millbrook: Pitcher Keenan; Sherando: Pitcher Orr; Handley: Catcher Charlie Allen, outfielder Lucas Mammano, shortstop Ambrose.
Honorable Mention picks were: Sherando: Third baseman Neil Holborn, outfielder Hayden Lafever, shortstop Tyler Strosnider, second baseman Orr; Handley: Third baseman Griffin Hott; James Wood: Shortstop Eli Miller.
Softball: Rieg earns district POY honors
James Wood pitcher/outfielder Cadence Rieg has been named the Class 4 Northwestern District Player of the Year in selections by the district coaches that were announced on Friday.
Rieg helped lead the Colonels to regular-season and tournament titles. She was joined on the First Team by: Catcher Sydney Orndorff, second base Izzy McKee, outfielder Ellie Johnson and dp/flex Jenna Shull.
Sherando had four selections: Pitcher Lily Wray, shortstop Madison Harris and outfielders Abby Vadnais and Anna Borst.
Second Team selections were: James Wood: First base Aliza Judd, outfielder Skyla Compton, pitcher Shull; Sherando: Catcher Kayla Grum, third base Kendra Chunta, dp/flex Jaeda Long; Millbrook: Pitcher Emily Jeffries, second base Allie Simmons, at-large Alexis McFarland, at-large Emma Martin; Handley: shortstop Laura Hogan.
Honorable mention selections were: James Wood: Shortstop Sadie Kittoe; Sherando: Second base Long; Millbrook: Catcher Hailey Courtney, first base Martin, shortstop McFarland.
Handley’s Amanda Butts was selected Coach of the Year. The Judges finished the season 1-20, 0-12 in the district.
Girls’ soccer: Newcome is district POY, again
James Wood midfielder McKenna Newcome won her second consecutive Class 4 Northwestern District Player of the Year honor and the Colonels’ Donavan Russell was Coach of the Year in voting by district coaches released on Friday.
Newcome and Russell helped the Colonels win the district regular-season and tournament titles. Other James Wood selections on the First Team were: forwards Jolie Jenkins and Maddie Shirley, midfielder Brooke Geary and defender Sloane Ferebee.
Other First Team selections were: Handley: Forward Emeryce Worrell, midfielder Madison Hobson, defender Lauren Mason, goalkeeper Emma Westfall; Millbrook: Forward: Kaitlyn Arthur, midfielder Molly Ludwig, defender Carolina Arias; Sherando: Forward Ella Sampsell.
Second Team selections were: James Wood: Forward: Jasmine Hackman, defender Lydia Watson; Handley: Forward Mia Hudson, midfielder Stephanie Truban, defender Samantha Stevens; Millbrook: Midfielder Abigail Rodriguez, defender Isabelle Saville; Sherando: Midfielder Anna Hill, midfielder Sophia Straightiff, defender Maggie Tenney.
Honorable mention: Sherando: Midfielder Hailey Malinowski.
Boys’ soccer: Dash Fitzsimmons is Co-Player of Year
Handley midfielder Dash Fitzsimmons shared Player of the Year honors and Sherando’s Pat Anderson shared Coach of the Year honors in the Class 4 Northwestern District voting by the coaches which was released on Friday.
Fitzsimmons, who helped the Judges win the district tournament title, and Fauquier midfielder Nate Hensley split the POY honor, while Anderson, whose team was runner-up in the tournament, shared with Fauquier’s Chase Davenport.
Other First Team selections were: Handley: Forwards Jonathan Romero and Ramon Diaz-Guzman; midfielder Jag Fitzsimmons, defenders Jackson Justice and James Fowler; Sherando: Forward Owen Wade; Millbrook: Midfielder Will Demus, defender C.J. Zeller-Bender.
Second Team selections were: Handley: Goalkeeper Owen Turnbull; Sherando: Forward Brody Purtell, midfielder Timmy Hill, defender Noah Smith; Millbrook: Forward Logan Arthur; James Wood: Forward Sam Frigaard, midfielder Chris Viera, defender Seth Rakowski.
Honorable mention selections were: Sherando: Forward Joe Burton; defender Evan Burrell; Millbrook: Forward Hamilton Lopez.
