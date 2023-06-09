James Wood High School's Cadence Rieg was named Co-Player of the Year and Patrick Gibson was named Coach of the Year for the All-Region 4C Softball Team, which was released on Friday.
Rieg, a junior selected as a pitcher, shared the honor with Tuscarora pitcher Lindsey Mullen. Other Colonels selected to the First Team were: Catcher Sydney Orndorff (Sr.), second baseman Izzy McKee (Sr.) and designated hitter Jenna Shull (Jr.).
Sherando had three First Team selections with shortstop Madison Harris (Sr.), pitcher Lily Wray (Fr.) and outfielder Abby Vaidnais (Jr.).
Colonels outfielder Ellie Johnson (Sr.) was the lone local player selected to the Second Team.
VBL: Rebels 5, Royals 3
NEW MARKET — Winchester couldn't recover after New Market's Francesco Calderon blasted a grand slam in the bottom of the first inning as Royals fell against the Rebels in Valley Baseball League action on Friday.
New Market (4-3) led 5-0 before Winchester (3-4) scored all of its runs in the top of the fifth. Charles Dean had a two-run single and David Stokely added an RBI single in the frame.
Tyler Cox led the Royals with two hits. Reid Bowyer (2.2 innings, 2 walks, 4 strikeouts) and Jacob Lauderdale (1.2 innings, 4 walks, 3 strikeouts) provided hitless relief.
Bryce Safferwich and El Rico Riley had two hits apiece for the Rebels. Anthony Pass (no hits, no walks, 5 strikeouts) pitched three innings of hitless relief to pick up the win.
