BERRYVILLE — Darren “Fly” Lambert has stepped down after three seasons as Clarke County High School’s head softball coach the school announced on its X account on Wednesday afternoon.
Lambert was 38-21 in his tenure after replacing longtime coach Susan Grubbs. In 2022, he led the Eagles to an 18-6 mark overall with a 10-4 record in the Bull Run District. Clarke County advanced to the Region 2B semifinals that season and Lambert was named The Winchester Star’s Softball Coach of the Year. Last season, the Eagles were 12-10 overall, 9-5 in the Bull Run.
From his X account, Lambert responded to the school’s announcement with, “Thank you for allowing me to do something I loved doing!”
The school’s announcement said Lambert would remain as an assistant volleyball coach and continue supporting school events. Before taking over varsity softball, Lambert had served as a JV baseball coach and a JV softball coach for the Eagles.
Volleyball: Millbrook 3, Tuscarora 0
LEESBURG — Millbrook remained unbeaten on the season with a 25-17, 26-24, 25-13 sweep of Tuscarora on Wednesday.
The Pioneers (5-0) have yet to drop a set this season.
Millbrook leaders: Kate Madden 14 digs; Aaliyah Green 8 kills, 2 bocks; Nicole Burau 6 kills, 5 aces; Camdyn Lockley 6 kills, 1 block.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.