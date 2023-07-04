Winchester native Alex Limoges is moving closer to home.
The former Penn State University hockey star has signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Washington Capitals in a deal that was announced on Monday.
According to reports, Limoges, 25, has a contract that is worth $775,000 at the NHL level and $235,000 in the American Hockey League. The Capitals’ AHL affiliate is located in Hershey, Pa., less than two hours away from where Limoges starred for the Nittany Lions and tied for the NCAA lead in scoring with 50 points in 39 games in the 2018-19 season. He ranks third all-time in scoring at Penn State.
Limoges, 25, recorded a team-high 54 points (20 goals, 34 assists) in 63 games with the AHL’s Manitoba Moose last season. That team is a minor league affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets, who signed Limoges to an entry level contract last July. Limoges, a 6-foot, 207-pound winger, finished second on the Moose in assists, power-play goals (8) and power-play assists (13).
Limoges had played the previous season with the AHL’s San Diego Gulls, a minor league affiliate of the Anaheim Ducks.
VBL: Royals 5, Turks 3WINCHESTER — Michael Harpster pitched three perfect innings of relief to close out Winchester’s Valley Baseball League win over Harrisonburg on Monday.
Entering with a 4-3 lead, Harpster struck out three as he earned his first save of the season.
With the score 3-3, the Royals took the lead for good as Cade Hamilton and Chris Schoeller hit back-to-back doubles with two outs in the third. Pinch-hitter Jacob Bennett belted a solo homer to lead off the eighth to make it 5-3.
Evan Smith’s solo homer highlighted a two-run second inning for the Royals (13-10).
Jack Hay had four hits to lead a 13-hit attack. In his second game of the season, former Millbrook and current Shenandoah University standout Haden Madagan had three hits.
Winchester starter Bailey Matela (2-1) allowed three runs on three hits, with three walks and eight strikeouts over six innings in earning the victory.
On Sunday, the Royals fell 12-8 against Staunton, losing on a ninth-inning grand slam by Staunton’s Brady Maciak.
Winchester and Staunton (8-14) were tied at 8-8 entering the ninth. The Braves loaded the bases against Winchester reliever Roberto Vazquez with two outs on a pair of walks and a single. Maciak, who had a two-run single in the seventh, belted a 1-1 pitch over the fence for the game-winner. Maciak finished the contest with seven RBIs.
Former Millbrook High School standout Jerrod Jenkins started for the Royals and allowed five runs on four hits with four walks and two strikeouts in three innings.
Trailing 5-4, Winchester took the lead with a three-run fifth. Keaton Grady’s RBI single plated the first run. Hay (walk) and Madagan (hit by pitch) notched RBIs with the bases loaded.
Bennett had two hits and Hay notched a hit and three walks.
Women’s lacrosse: SU’s Stiffler honoredARLINGTON — Shenandoah University graduate student Emma Stiffler was selected to the women’s lacrosse All-State Second Team for the College Division by the Virginia Sports Information Directors Association.
Stiffler tallied 109 points this past season which led the ODAC and helped her break the all-time points record for the program. Stiffler had 15 games this spring with five or more points and 14 multi-goal games.
Her selection is the third time that Stiffler has been named to the Second Team. She was also was a First Team All-ODAC pick.
Trout to miss time with wrist injurySAN DIEGO — All-Star outfielder Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels has a broken left wrist and was placed on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday.
The Angels announced that Trout has a broken hamate suffered Monday night. The slugger fouled off a 0-1 pitch from Nick Martinez leading off the eighth inning and immediately shook his left arm.
“I just took a swing and something felt uncomfortable,” Trout said after the Angels lost 10-3. “Just waiting on getting some scans and hope for the best.”
Trout had an RBI single in the sixth. He was selected to his 11th All-Star team on Sunday and 10th straight as a starter.
Belgian rider wins second straightNOGARO, France — Belgian rider Jasper Philipsen won a mass sprint to earn a second straight stage victory at the Tour de France on Tuesday, while Adam Yates kept the race leader’s yellow jersey heading into the Pyrenees mountains.
Philipsen followed up his win on Monday’s third stage and was once again expertly helped into position to attack by his Alpecin–Deceuninck teammate and Mathieu van der Poel.
Philipsen showcased his pure speed by holding off Australian rider Caleb Ewan. German rider Phil Bauhaus was third to make it the same top three finishers as Monday, with Ewan beating Bauhaus this time. Several riders behind them crashed as they jostled for position on the final straight.
Yates maintained his six-second lead over two-time Tour winner Tadej Pogačar of Slovenia and his twin brother Simon Yates in third.
Mountaineers AD facing testsMORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Wren Baker couldn’t have imagined the challenges he would face over his first seven months as West Virginia’s athletic director.
Baker has earned his keep — and then some — by making multiple hiring decisions since coming from North Texas. There will be at least a few more by next spring, not to mention trying to keep West Virginia competitive as the Big 12 welcomes four new teams this season.
“I’ve loved it here,” Baker said. “Now, am I ready for some smoother waters to sail in? Of course. I’d love to see that. And I’m confident that we’ll have those.”
The latest move came late last month when Baker promoted assistant men’s basketball coach Josh Eilert to interim coach following the June 17 resignation of Bob Huggins. Baker decided against hiring a full-time coach due to the limited field of candidates in the summer, meaning he’ll have another decision to make after the 2023-24 season.
Huggins already had been disciplined in May after the Hall of Fame coach used a homophobic slur to refer to Xavier fans while also denigrating Catholics during a radio interview with a Cincinnati station. Huggins agreed to a three-game suspension, a $1 million salary reduction and sensitivity training. A month later, Huggins was gone, resigning after a drunken driving arrest in Pittsburgh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.